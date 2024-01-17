China's top 2023 film that beat 'Mission Impossible' to screen in Manila; 18th Spring Film Festival list

MANILA, Philippines — The 18th edition of the Spring Film Festival will see a variety of movies screening in cinemas around the country alongside other cultural activities.

Majority of the festival's events will be held in Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong, highlighted by five participating films that will screen from January 23 to 30.

These films are:

Andrew Lau's "The Captain,"

Deng Chao's festival darling "Looking Up,"

Chinese-United States collaboration movie "White Snake,"

fantasy movie "Legend of the Demon Cat,"

and disaster film "The Bravest" based on the 2010 Xingang Port oil spill.

The movies are slated to also screen in several Robinsons malls, including Galleria, IIoilo, and Laguna in the coming months until May at the latest.

Kicking off proceedings though for the festival opening is a film outside the catalog, "Full River Red," the highest-grossing Chinese film of 2023 and the seventh-highest-grossing movie of the year overall, earning more than "The Little Mermaid" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

Coinciding the week-long screenings is the "Nihao, China" photo exhibit in Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing, featuring popular sites in China, various Chinese New Year celebrations and traditions, and fortunes per zodiac animal since 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

Finally on January 27, revered artist Fidel Sarmiento will head a painting workshop teaching the basic strokes in Chinese painting. Basic materials will be provided, and sign-ups for the workshop can be done online or onsite.

