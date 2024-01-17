^

Movies

China's top 2023 film that beat 'Mission Impossible' to screen in Manila; 18th Spring Film Festival list

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 6:56pm
China's top 2023 film that beat 'Mission Impossible' to screen in Manila; 18th Spring Film Festival list
18th Spring Film Festival
Spring Film Festival/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The 18th edition of the Spring Film Festival will see a variety of movies screening in cinemas around the country alongside other cultural activities.

Majority of the festival's events will be held in Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong, highlighted by five participating films that will screen from January 23 to 30.

These films are:

  • Andrew Lau's "The Captain,"
  • Deng Chao's festival darling "Looking Up,"
  • Chinese-United States collaboration movie "White Snake,"
  • fantasy movie "Legend of the Demon Cat,"
  • and disaster film "The Bravest" based on the 2010 Xingang Port oil spill.

The movies are slated to also screen in several Robinsons malls, including Galleria, IIoilo, and Laguna in the coming months until May at the latest.

Kicking off proceedings though for the festival opening is a film outside the catalog, "Full River Red," the highest-grossing Chinese film of 2023 and the seventh-highest-grossing movie of the year overall, earning more than "The Little Mermaid" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

Coinciding the week-long screenings is the "Nihao, China" photo exhibit in Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing, featuring popular sites in China, various Chinese New Year celebrations and traditions, and fortunes per zodiac animal since 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

Finally on January 27, revered artist Fidel Sarmiento will head a painting workshop teaching the basic strokes in Chinese painting. Basic materials will be provided, and sign-ups for the workshop can be done online or onsite.

RELATED: Philippines' Oscars 2024 entry reportedly gets P1M gov't aid, but misses cut

vuukle comment

CHINA

CHINESE SPRING FILM FESTIVAL

SPRING FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Mean Girls' movie musical premiering on February 7
5 days ago

'Mean Girls' movie musical premiering on February 7

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The new iteration of "Mean Girls," based on the stage musical which was inspired by the 2004 original movie starring Lindsay...
Movies
fbtw
Steve Martin defends Jo Koy following 'horrid' Golden Globes hosting
6 days ago

Steve Martin defends Jo Koy following 'horrid' Golden Globes hosting

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is the latest high-profile individual to back Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy after the latter...
Movies
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga's 'My Sassy Girl' Filipino remake premiering in January
6 days ago

Toni Gonzaga's 'My Sassy Girl' Filipino remake premiering in January

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actress Toni Gonzaga is returning to the big screen in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean hit movie "My Sassy...
Movies
fbtw
'Barbenheimer' leads SAG nominations, Netflix to air ceremony
6 days ago

'Barbenheimer' leads SAG nominations, Netflix to air ceremony

By Andrew Marszal | 6 days ago
The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast...
Movies
fbtw
Disney, 'Star Wars' confirm 'The Mandalorian' movie, 'Ahsoka' Season 2
6 days ago

Disney, 'Star Wars' confirm 'The Mandalorian' movie, 'Ahsoka' Season 2

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed the development of two big-budget projects in the "Star Wars" franchise, including the...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with