''T-Bird at Ako' a challenge': Nadine Lustre happy with Vilma Santos' approval

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre is happy to hear that Vilma Santos approves of her to star in the potential remake of the latter's 1982 film "T-Bird at Ako."

Speaking to ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Nadine reacted to the earlier comment of Vilma, who was informed that fans have been requesting for Nadine and Kathryn Bernardo to star in a project. One of the possible projects included the 1982 film that also starred Nora Aunor.

"I'm so happy na approve siya and that she appreciates my work but I think it's a matter of the comfort level, 'cause I don't think I'm ready for something like that. That's very daring, 'di ba?" she said.

Nadine said that the Nora-Vilma starrer was "very intimate" and was different from her past projects.

"I'm not sure if I'm ready for something like that. But it's a challenge. You know naman I'm up for challenges. So, it's something naman na we can work on. Tingnan natin," Nadine added.

"T-Bird at Ako" is considered one of the earliest films that tackled LGBT themes in Philippine cinema.

The actress said that she is looking forward to working with Vilma. She worked with the seasoned star when she was younger in one of the episodes of the drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

When MJ asked about a possible movie with Vilma, Nadine said she is game.

"Why not? Super game ako. You know me, I'm so excited to work with new people. So hopefully this year," the actress said.

