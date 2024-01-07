^

Movies

LIST: Key Golden Globe nominees

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 7, 2024 | 2:08pm
LIST: Key Golden Globe nominees
Director and actor Bradley Cooper is nominated in the Best Actor and Best Director categories for his directorial and starring roles in "Maestro" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Photo shows Cooper arriving for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.
AFP / Vincenzo Pinto

LOS ANGELES, United States — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

"Barbie" leads the proceedings with nine nominations, followed closely by "Oppenheimer" with eight — meaning the summer's "Barbenheimer" phenomenon will be all over the film awards circuit.

Other films with five or more nominations are Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Poor Things" and "Past Lives."

Film

Best film, drama

  • "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Maestro"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Past Lives"
  • "The Zone of Interest"

Best film, musical or comedy

  • "Air"
  • "American Fiction"
  • "Barbie"
  • "The Holdovers"
  • "May December"
  • "Poor Things"

Best actor, drama

  • Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
  • Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"
  • Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
  • Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers"

Best actress, drama

  • Annette Bening, "Nyad"
  • Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Sandra Huller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • Greta Lee, "Past Lives"
  • Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
  • Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla"

Best actor, musical or comedy

  • Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario"
  • Timothee Chalamet, "Wonka"
  • Matt Damon, "Air"
  • Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau is Afraid"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best actress, musical or comedy

  • Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
  • Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
  • Natalie Portman, "May December"
  • Alma Poysti, "Fallen Leaves"
  • Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
  • Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actor

  • Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"
  • Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"
  • Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
  • Charles Melton, "May December"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
  • Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
  • Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
  • Julianne Moore, "May December"
  • Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best director

  • Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
  • Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
  • Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
  • Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best non-English language film

  • "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • "Fallen Leaves"
  • "Io Capitano"
  • "Past Lives"
  • "Society of the Snow"
  • "The Zone of Interest"

Best cinematic and box office achievement (new award):

  • "Barbie"
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • "John Wick: Chapter 4"
  • "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"
  • "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Best animated feature

  • "The Boy and the Heron"
  • "Elemental"
  • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • "Suzume"
  • "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
  • "Wish"

Television

Best drama series

  • "1923"
  • "The Crown"
  • "The Diplomat"
  • "The Last of Us"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Succession"

Best drama actor

  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
  • Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best drama actress

  • Helen Mirren, "1923"
  • Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
  • Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"
  • Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
  • Emma Stone, "The Curse"

Best musical or comedy series

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "Barry"
  • "The Bear"
  • "Jury Duty"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Best musical or comedy actor

  • Bill Hader, "Barry"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best musical or comedy actress

  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Elle Fanning, "The Great"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Best limited series or TV movie

  • "All the Light We Cannot See"
  • "Beef"
  • "Daisy Jones and the Six"
  • "Fargo"
  • "Fellow Travelers"
  • "Lessons in Chemistry"

Best limited series or TV movie actor

  • Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones and the Six"
  • Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
  • Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"
  • David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
  • Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best limited series or TV movie actress

  • Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones and the Six"
  • Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "Love & Death"
  • Juno Temple, "Fargo"
  • Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"
  • Ali Wong, "Beef"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television (new award):

  • Ricky Gervais, "Armageddon"
  • Trevor Noah, "Where Was I"
  • Chris Rock, "Selective Outrage"
  • Amy Schumer, "Emergency Contact"
  • Sarah Silverman, "Someone You Love"
  • Wanda Sykes, "I'm an Entertainer"

Films with most nominations

  • "Barbie" - 9
  • "Oppenheimer" - 8
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon" - 7
  • "Poor Things" - 7
  • "Past Lives" - 5

RELATED: 'Barbenheimer' leads Golden Globes nominees

 

vuukle comment

BARBENHEIMER

BARBIE

GOLDEN GLOBES

OPPENHEIMER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholic, wants to become a deacon
1 day ago

Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholic, wants to become a deacon

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been confirmed into the Catholic Church and has expressed his intention to become a deacon in the...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: More Liza Soberano in official 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer
2 days ago

WATCH: More Liza Soberano in official 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Focus Features has released the official trailer for its upcoming movie "Lisa Frankenstein," showing more of Liza Soberano...
Movies
fbtw
3 mystery thrillers to binge in the new year
2 days ago

3 mystery thrillers to binge in the new year

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
There is something about mystery movies that makes them so attractive to film lovers across generations.
Movies
fbtw
'The Boy and the Heron' review: Hayao Miyazaki's gorgeous return
2 days ago

'The Boy and the Heron' review: Hayao Miyazaki's gorgeous return

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
"The Boy and the Heron" does take a while to get going, but once it does, it is nonstop gorgeous images, heart-tugging realizations,...
Movies
fbtw
Jo Koy shares 'hosting preparations' for Golden Globes
4 days ago

Jo Koy shares 'hosting preparations' for Golden Globes

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipino-American comedian and actor Jo Koy ribbed about the preparations he's done as he hosts the upcoming Golden...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with