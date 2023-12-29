'Firefly' review: MMFF 2023 winner is an ode to brave storytellers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has a rich history of mythology, folklore, and storytelling, and that kind of imagination is what sparks the heart of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) winner "Firefly," directed by Zig Dulay.

An author (Dingdong Dantes) attempts to prove his award-winning story also called "Firefly" isn't plagiarized to a journalist (Max Collins) by recounting his youth and memories of his mother, played by Alessandra de Rossi.

Young Tonton, portrayed by Best Child Performer Euwenn Mikael, fueled by the stories his mother told him embarks on a journey to a magical island which he has a personal connection to more than he realizes.

Writer Angeli Atienza won Best Screenplay for "Firefly," though much of the film's success can be directed to the intriguing premise about the power of stories.

At some points the screenplay feels like it doesn't trust audiences, as most films do lately because of studio interference, but for the entirety of the third act Dulay's prowess as a filmmaker dazzles like the titular insects of his film, unearthing themes that go beyond bravery and camaraderie.

Also making "Firefly" a cinematic pleasure is the cinematography of Neil Daza and the musical score of Len Calvo, both adding to the fantastical nature of the film that takes it further beyond the realms of belief.

Serving as the movie's heart is the young Mikael, who displays grief, courage, yearning, and belief as if he were established like co-actors Dantes, de Rossi, and Cherry Pie Picache who plays Tonton's great-aunt Linda.

Of the supporting cast, Epi Quizon stands out as his character Louie is given the most depth outside of Tonton but never to distract from the movie's primary goal, and Quizon nails his contribution.

This is Dulay's first-ever "mainstream" movie and entry into the MMFF, but such aspects do not hinder the director from pulling off what is a touching tale for storytellers and the people who inspire them.

While far from a perfect winner, "Firefly" serves its purpose in being a tribute to the stories we share, the people who imparted those stories, and the lengths we would go for them.

Much like the lyrics in the Eraserheads' "Alapaap" where covers of which feature throughout the film, "Ang daming bawal sa mundo, sinasakal nila tayo. Buksan ang puso at isipan, paliparin ang kamalayan."

