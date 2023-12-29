'Mallari' review: JC Santos outshines Piolo Pascual in MMFF horror

MANILA, Philippines — Not much is known about priest Juan Severino Mallari, said to be the Philippines' first and only serial killer, but that was all it took to create a feature film for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Piolo Pascual stars in "Mallari" not just as the titular priest but as two of his descendants in different timelines, all of which are connected in some capacity other than blood.

One of Pascual's characters Jonathan returns to the Mallari ancestral home in Magalang, Pampanga searching for answers in order to save his partner Agnes (played by Janella Salvador) who he fears is in danger.

However a string of murders begin around Magalang, reminiscent of killings that occurred during the time of Severino when he was a parish priest.

"Mallari" won four awards at this year's Gabi ng Parangal — 3rd Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for JC Santos, Best Musical Score, and Best Visual Effects — and of those four it is the latter that appears unconvincing.

No doubt that win is attributed to scenes in the latter part of the film as the so-called mystery unravels, but these effects come off as cheesy like the initial jumpscares that build the film.

The score by Von De Guzman can be forceful and insistent at times, but it gradually allows the film's horror structure to take charge.

However Santos' win is fully well-deserved, an extreme compliment as most of his scenes are with the more seasoned Pascual and yet he manages to give his character a believable descent.

That is not to be hard on Pascual though as he is given the task of juggling three different characters; his charm just happens to be too strong for this foray into horror.

There is one scene though where Pascual's dramatic chops shine so bright, and it is during a silent reckoning with his actions as he dances with Gloria Diaz's Facunda, she too committed to the cause of her character.

Mallari's story is undoubtedly an intriguing one to tackle, however Enrico Santos' screenplay doesn't do enough to fully utilize that premise and the plotline he decides on.

Several familiar Pinoy horror elements come into play, but "Mallari" is still a good sign that the genre has a way forward in the country, if given enough creativity and vision to tackle.

