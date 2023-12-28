^

Nora Aunor sings again in 'Pieta' over a decade after damaging vocal chords

December 28, 2023 | 12:09pm
Nora Aunor sings again in 'Pieta' over a decade after damaging vocal chords
MANILA, Philippines — Fans will be delighted to know that "Superstar" Nora Aunor will be singing once again in the upcoming film "Pieta."

In the film's special screening to several media representatives last week, Nora was seen singing the Kapampangan folk song "Atin Cu Pung Singsing."

The actress was under the weather during the screening and was not in attendance.

Director Adolf Alix Jr. said that Nora insisted to sing in the film because of the importance of the scene where the song takes place.

"Natuwa rin kami dahil first time niya ulit kumanta sa isang pelikula after so many years," Adolf said. 

When asked if Nora is ready for a concert, the director said: "Ah, depende po yata. Hindi ko po masagot. Siya po ang tanungin ninyo."

"Pero para po dito, alam ko, medyo hirap siya. Pero dahil alam niya 'yung importansya nu'ng kanta du'n sa role niya, pinilit niya po na gawin," Adolf added. "Kahit 'yun, nakita niyo in between, kung medyo ano… sabi ko, 'Sige, okay lang,' basta 'yung essence naman ng gagawin, nandu'n."

It can be recalled that the "Superstar" underwent a cosmetic surgery last 2010 that allegedly damaged her vocal cords. 

Produced by and starring Alfred Vargas, "Pieta" sees the actor and Nora accompanied by Gina Alajar, Angeli Bayani, Elora Espano, Tommy Alejandrino, Tabs Sumulong, Jaclyn Jose, Bembol Roco, Ina Raymundo, Alan Paule, Carlos Dala, Erlinda Villalobos and Miggy Jimenez.

"Pieta" is set for a Philippine theatrical release sometime in 2024.

