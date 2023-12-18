'The Hows Of Us' hailed no. 1 film after Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Following their controversial breakup, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s movie “The Hows Of Us” dominated the list of top movies worldwide for 2023 on iWantTFC.

iWantTFC, the Home of Filipino Stories, has recently unveiled its official list of top movies that viewers worldwide streamed the most this year. Movies ranging from romantic-themed and family-oriented tear-jerkers complete the list of titles that are all available to stream for free on the iWantTFC app and website.

After their appearance at the ABS-CBN Christmas show and Asia Artist Awards following their split, fans of the former couple were hoping that the two would come back together especially when Daniel edited his breakup announcement on Instagram.

Kathryn, however, quickly shut down reunion hopes after she posted her gratitude on Instagram.

“No looking back, only moving forward,” she wrote.

Here are the Top 10 Movies on iWant TFC:

“The Hows of Us”

The second highest grossing Filipino movie of all-time, “The Hows of Us” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, continues to tug at the heartstrings of viewers all over the world despite it being released five years ago. Perhaps KathNiel’s first grown-up film, the story follows a young couple’s dream of growing old together as they navigate the struggles of being in a relationship.

“Open”

What happens when two lovers lose “the spark”? JC Santos and Arci Muñoz play a couple who explore the idea of having an “open set-up” by sleeping with other people in an attempt to save their relationship from falling apart in the steamy romance movie “Open.”

“Got 2 Believe”

One of the most endearing love teams of the ‘90s, Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto, top-billed the 2002 romantic-comedy movie. The story revolves around a young woman that is desperately in search of a fairytale-like romance, and in the process, she meets a charming photographer who helps her discover true love.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye”

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards team-up for the first time in arguably their most exceptional acting performances for “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” the highest grossing Filipino movie of all-time. Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the romantic drama tells the story of a hardworking domestic helper and a handsome bartender who fall in love in Hong Kong until they grapple with their conflicting career aspirations.

“Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa”

Then child stars Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban won the hearts of viewers with their impressive acting chops in “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa.” The 1997 film is about a homeless little girl named Rosalie (Camille), who is taken in by a wealthy family after saving the life of their daughter Natalie (Angelica), an entitled spoiled brat.

“The Annulment”

A Romeo and Juliet type of romance turns emotionally sour in “The Annulment,” starring Lovi Poe and Joem Bascon. The movie follows the love story of two people who come from completely different social classes and eventually get married. Over the course of their relationship, their love shatters into pieces when pressure from their families becomes too much to handle.

“Siargao”

Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales, and Jasmine Curtis-Smith portray three scarred souls who all cross paths in the breathtaking island of Siargao. All carrying their own emotional baggage of the past, their fateful encounter leads to an unlikely love triangle that will make them choose between taking a second chance or moving on to something new.

“Unbreakable”

Two best friends, played by Angelica Panganiban and Bea Alonzo, face the ultimate loyalty test when a tragedy threatens to ruin their relationship. More emotional turmoil will arise when they marry good-looking brothers, played by Ian Veneracion and Richard Gutierrez.

“Padre de Familia”

Award-winning actors Nora Aunor and Coco Martin take on the lead roles as mother and son in the independent family drama film “Padre de Familia.” The story tackles one of the struggles that overseas Filipino workers face when a young man is forced to become the breadwinner of his extended family. The movie also features Julia Montes as Coco’s love interest.

“Flames: The Movie”

Two of the biggest love teams of their generation, Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal, and Claudine Barretto and Rico Yan, serve up a ‘kilig’ fest in “Flames: The Movie.” The teen-oriented film follows two young couples who try to navigate their growing feelings and life’s uncertainties together.

