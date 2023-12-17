MTRCB announces official film ratings for MMFF 2023 entries

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has released its "age-appropriate ratings" for the 10 entries of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Two of the entries earned the General Audience (G) rating, meaning they are suitable for all audiences.

These films are the latest adaptation of "Penduko," starring Matteo Guidicelli in the titular role, and the Alden Richards-Sharon Cuneta starrer "Family of Two."

Six films were granted the Parental Guidance (PG) rating, which means 13 years and below viewers must be accompanied by their parents or an adult.

These are:

"Becky and Badette," starring Pokwang and Eugene in a comedy about 40-something high-school best friends who are still struggling to make ends meet;

"Broken Hearts Trip," starring Christian Bables in a comedy drama film about five LGBTQ individuals;

"Firefly," a fantasy adventure that stars Alessandra de Rossi and child actor Euwenn Mikaell;

"Gomburza," a historical film that tells the story of the three martyred priests, Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora, who were executed by Spain during the Spanish era for sedition and treason;

"Rewind," the comeback film of the love team of reel-and-real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera after 13 years;

"When I Met You in Tokyo," another reunion film starring screen legends Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon

The remaining two entries, "Kampon" and "Mallari," earned an Restricted-13 (R-13) rating. These means that the films are not suitable for viewers below 13 years old because they may contain sensitive themes, language, violence, nudity, sex and horror.

"Kampon" is a horror entry and stars Derek Ramsay and Beauty Gonzalez as a childless couple who adopts a child.

"Mallari" is Piolo's second entry and lead starrer in this year's MMFF. While he has a role in "Gomburza," he stars as three different individuals in the thriller inspired by the Philippines' first recorded serial killer, Fr. Juan Severino Mallari. The Catholic priest is said to have killed 57 people in the 19th century in the Philippines.

“We encourage everyone to support the MMFF and experience the magic of cinema that promotes family bonding and cultural appreciation. MMFF is a celebration best experienced with family and friends. Sama-sama, manumbalik po tayo sa sinehan tungo sa Responsableng Panonood,” MTRCB chairperson Lala Sotto said in a statement.

MMFF is an annual film festival that features an all-Filipino line-up of films screening in Metro Manila theaters for two weeks. It opens on Christmas Day, December 25.

