Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M mark

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 10:49am
Alden Richards and Julia Montes star in "Five Breakups And A Romance."
GMA Pictures & Cornerstone Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards and Julia Montes' film "Five Breakups And A Romance" has earned over P50 million. 

In his Instagram account, Alden thanked his fans for their support. 

"Hindi po ito possible kung hindi dahil sa inyong suporta. Maraming, maraming salamat po," Alden wrote. 

His co-star Julia also thanked her fans for their support. 

"Mula sa puso namin Maraming Salamat po sa inyong supporta," he said. 

"NAIBALIK NA ANG PAG-IBIG (AT LUHA) SA MGA SINEHAN!" she added. 

“Five Breakups And A Romance” is a romantic-drama film that aims to elevate the traditional Filipino romance genre to a new and more mature level. The film deals with the complexities of romance and relationships in the modern era. The skyscrapers of Singapore and Manila’s Bonifacio Global City serve as the backdrop of the modern love story. 

The film is written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor, the mind behind films such as “Sid & Aya,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets” and “Ulan.”

CS Studios (under the leadership of Cornerstone Entertainment president Erickson Raymundo), partnered with GMA Pictures (under the direction of GMA Films president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes and GMA first vice president for Program Management Joey Abacan) and Myriad (Alden Richards’ production company) to produce the film. Former Star Cinema managing director Malou N. Santos is also involved in the project as a consultant.   

