'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress

MANILA, Philippines — Director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe will reunite for a sequel to their 2014 hit horror film "It Follows."

Independent film studio NEON announced the news for "They Follow" at this year's American Film Market, with production set to begin next year and Monroe reprising her role as Jay Height.

The original producers of "It Follows" — David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green and Laura Smith — are all returning to co-produce with Mitchell, NEON, and Good Fear Content.

No plot details about "They Follow" have been released, though it was discussed years ago that should a sequel come up, it could involve the origin of the titular nameless creature.

"It Follows" saw Monroe's Height being pursued by a mysterious entity after having sex with her boyfriend for the first time.

The entity takes the appearance of any person and is invisible to others. Unless a would-be victim has sex with someone else, it will chase its victims at a walking pace and kill them, then pursue the previous person to have passed it on.

From a budget of just $1.3 millon (P74 million) it took in over $23 million (P1.3 billion) at the global box office and was well-received by both critics and audiences.

Monroe has since gone on to appear in "The 5th Wave," "Independence Day: Resurgence," "Hot Summer Nights," "Greta," "Honey Boy," and the series "The Stranger."

Before "It Follows," Mitchell's previous films were the short film "Virgin" and his feature debut "The Myth of the American Sleepover." His last project was 2018's "Under the Silver Lake" starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace.

