^

Movies

'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 1:53pm
'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress
Maika Monroe in 'It Follows'
NEON

MANILA, Philippines — Director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe will reunite for a sequel to their 2014 hit horror film "It Follows."

Independent film studio NEON announced the news for "They Follow" at this year's American Film Market, with production set to begin next year and Monroe reprising her role as Jay Height.

The original producers of "It Follows" — David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green and Laura Smith — are all returning to co-produce with Mitchell, NEON, and Good Fear Content.

No plot details about "They Follow" have been released, though it was discussed years ago that should a sequel come up, it could involve the origin of the titular nameless creature.

"It Follows" saw Monroe's Height being pursued by a mysterious entity after having sex with her boyfriend for the first time.

Related: WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

The entity takes the appearance of any person and is invisible to others. Unless a would-be victim has sex with someone else, it will chase its victims at a walking pace and kill them, then pursue the previous person to have passed it on.

From a budget of just $1.3 millon (P74 million) it took in over $23 million (P1.3 billion) at the global box office and was well-received by both critics and audiences.

Monroe has since gone on to appear in "The 5th Wave," "Independence Day: Resurgence," "Hot Summer Nights," "Greta," "Honey Boy," and the series "The Stranger."

Before "It Follows," Mitchell's previous films were the short film "Virgin" and his feature debut "The Myth of the American Sleepover." His last project was 2018's "Under the Silver Lake" starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace.

RELATED: 'It gave me goosebumps': Piolo Pascual initially declined doing 'Mallari'

vuukle comment

DAVID ROBERT MITCHELL

HORROR

IT FOLLOWS

MAIKA MONROE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Don't dress as Barbie this Halloween, union asks striking actors
9 days ago

Don't dress as Barbie this Halloween, union asks striking actors

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) this week advised its 160,000 members to avoid dressing as characters tied to the studios...
Movies
fbtw
Fright flicks: What to watch this Halloween season
10 days ago

Fright flicks: What to watch this Halloween season

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Beyond the costumes and trick-or-treat sessions, what makes the season especially fun are the scary movies and series that...
Movies
fbtw
Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift on 'Eras Tour' film release
10 days ago

Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift on 'Eras Tour' film release

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan lauded singer-songwriter Taylor Swift for the release of her concert movie "The Eras Tour," which...
Movies
fbtw
Short films from International Film Festival Manhattan streaming on iWantTFC
14 days ago

Short films from International Film Festival Manhattan streaming on iWantTFC

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Three of the selected entries from hundreds that were submitted are from the Philippines: "Protected Hill” by Dexter...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with