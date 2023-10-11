Kathryn Bernardo's 'A Very Good Girl' does a very good run, surpasses P100M at local box office

Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo and the rest of the cast of "A Very Good Girl" at the movie's grand press conference held in ABS-CBN.

MANILA, Philippines — "A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon has collected over P100 million at the local box office, cementing its title as the "biggest Filipino movie of 2023."

The studio company behind the film Star Cinema announced the movie's latest achievement, which comes after "A Very Good Girl" hitting the P75 million-mark after 10 days of release and premiering in the United States.

"Thank you for making a very good choice to get our local cinemas up and running again. Let us keep up the Philo-menal support for our local films," said Star Cinema, making a riff off Bernardo's character in the film.

Director Petersen Vargas was equally grateful for the movie's success as he thanked Star Cinema, Bernardo, and De Leon on his personal Instagram account, "This is an experience of a lifetime for me, and I could never be more grateful to my team who brought out the best in the material."

A number of Filipino-American celebrities were able to attend the United States premiere of "A Very Good Girl" last week, including content creator Bretman Rock and drag queen Manila Luzon. Bernardo and De Leon also flew to Los Angeles for the premiere and appear at several other screenings.

According to Gorgy Rula of Pilipino Star Ngayon, however, the film's reception isn't as big in the United States because of low cinema attendance and the two actresses allegedly cancelling appearances as a result of them.

"Gumastos ang ABS-CBN for the premiere... nag-hire ng PR agent na siguro wala rin namang connect on how to really publicize," said a Hollywood-based correspondent Oliver Carnay to Rulla. "May nagsabi sa akin na sana raw hindi sinabay halos ang screening sa Manila, at naghintay muna tapos nagpa-block screenings na lang muna in certain theaters."

"A Very Good Girl" is also expected to screen in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Guam, Saipan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Nigeria and the Middle East.

Co-written by Dominique Mancol, Daniel Saniana and Jumbo Albano, the film also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Kaori Oinuma, Nathania Guerrero and Nour Hooshmand.

RELATED: 'A Very Good Girl' earns P10M on opening day ahead of Hollywood premiere