WATCH: Jillian Ward to star with Bong Revilla in FPJ-inspired movie

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 8:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Jillian Ward is excited to work with actor-politician Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.

The teenage star revealed that she is set to work with Revilla in a movie inspired by a Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) and Judy Ann Santos film. 

Jillian talked to select media at the 15th anniversary of LifeStrong last September 16 held in Luxent Hotel in Quezon City. She is one of the company's endorsers. 

"Ang saya ko po. Naalala niya po ako after all these years nu'ng nakatrabaho ko siya noong five years old pa lang ako," Jillian said. 

She worked with the senator when they did the movies "Si Agimat at Si Enteng Kabisote" and "Si Agimat, Si Enteng Kabisote at Si Ako." Both were entries to the Metro Manila Film Festival 2010 and 2012 editions, respectively. 

"Ayun po. Siya po talaga 'yung tumawag sa akin. Let's do a movie together so nakakataba po ng puso at hindi niya ako nakakalimutan. Kino-consider niya po ako talaga at magiging totoo na po 'yung plano niya, (it) will come to life na talaga," she added. 

She also confirmed that the movie is similar to the 1999 film "Isusumbong Kita Sa Tatay Ko" that starred FPJ and Santos. In this film, Judy Ann played the tomboyish daughter of the late FPJ. 

It is not exactly a remake, she clarified. "Well, hindi po, pero parang ganun po 'yung tema niya. Tatay ko po siya and comedy po siya. Action and drama."

Jillian continued by saying how grateful she is for her upcoming big screen starrer.  

"Masaya po talaga kasi sobrang blessing po talaga. More than po doon sa gagawin na movie, naalala pa po ako ni Sen. Bong," she said. 

Jillian currently stars in the long-running daytime soap, "Abot Kamay na Pangarap." — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Jillian Ward gets real on unexpected pairing with Ken Chan, courtship

BONG REVILLA

FERNANDO POE JR

JILLIAN WARD

JUDY ANN SANTOS
