WATCH: 'Fruitcake' with Joshua Garcia-led all-star cast drops teaser

MANILA, Philippines — A film borrowing its name from the Eraserheads song "Fruitcake" featuring an all-star cast will be hitting Philippine theaters soon.

In the ensemble cast are Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde, Heaven Peralejo, Jane Oineza, Dominic Ochoa, KD Estrada, Empoy Marquez, Queenay Mercado, Alex Diaz, Markus Paterson, Noel Comia Jr., Victor Anastacio, Kat Galang, Macoydubs, Red Ollero, Kaila Estrada, and Karina Bautista.

Produced by Cornerstone Studios and Creative Cinema, "Fruitcake" is directed by Joel Ferrer and written by Miko Livelo.

"Fruitcake" is a multi-character comedy-drama that portrays the intertwining stories of Filipinos from all walks of life in modern-day Metro Manila. At each individual's lowest and unluckiest point in life, their destinies converge on one fateful train ride.

In a press conference held at Newport World Resorts' Kao Manila in Pasay City last September 23, Garcia said the story of "Fruitcake" will begin with his character — a man from the province who ends up in the city.

"Dahil sa pagmamahal lalabas ako sa comfort zone ko at pupunta [ako] sa Maynila. Parang ako lang yung lalabas... para makuha ko ang gusto ko," Garcia said.

Atayde said she’s excited to see the movie as everyone's story will converge in the end, "Personally I'm excited to see everyone's storylines be shown kasi ang alam ko lang yung sa akin. Medyo exciting to see it come together."

"Katulad ng pamagat na 'Fruitcake,' iba-iba kami ng binigay na timpa rito. Masasabi kong masaya 'to. Punong-puno ng regalo, parang fruitcake," Marquez chipped in.

Ferrer said that he always dreamt of doing a movie about unification, and added teenagers will relate to his film and they will learn there’s always someone for them.

"Feeling ko it's a good message sa younger audience din na at some point at your life ay feeling mo alone ka, mag-isa ka pero in reality you just don't know there's always someone there... busy ka lang masyado sa individual story mo... It's the message that we wanted to give to this film," he ended. — Video from Cornerstone Entertainment's YouTube channel

