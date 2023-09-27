^

Movies

WATCH: 'Fruitcake' with Joshua Garcia-led all-star cast drops teaser

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 2:02pm
WATCH: 'Fruitcake' with Joshua Garcia-led all-star cast drops teaser
Several cast members of "Fruitcake"
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — A film borrowing its name from the Eraserheads song "Fruitcake" featuring an all-star cast will be hitting Philippine theaters soon. 

In the ensemble cast are Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde, Heaven Peralejo, Jane Oineza, Dominic Ochoa, KD Estrada, Empoy Marquez, Queenay Mercado, Alex Diaz, Markus Paterson, Noel Comia Jr., Victor Anastacio, Kat Galang, Macoydubs, Red Ollero, Kaila Estrada, and Karina Bautista.

Produced by Cornerstone Studios and Creative Cinema, "Fruitcake" is directed by Joel Ferrer and written by Miko Livelo.

"Fruitcake" is a multi-character comedy-drama that portrays the intertwining stories of Filipinos from all walks of life in modern-day Metro Manila. At each individual's lowest and unluckiest point in life, their destinies converge on one fateful train ride.

In a press conference held at Newport World Resorts' Kao Manila in Pasay City last September 23, Garcia said the story of "Fruitcake" will begin with his character — a man from the province who ends up in the city.

"Dahil sa pagmamahal lalabas ako sa comfort zone ko at pupunta [ako] sa Maynila. Parang ako lang yung lalabas... para makuha ko ang gusto ko," Garcia said. 

Atayde said she’s excited to see the movie as everyone's story will converge in the end, "Personally I'm excited to see everyone's storylines be shown kasi ang alam ko lang yung sa akin. Medyo exciting to see it come together."

"Katulad ng pamagat na 'Fruitcake,' iba-iba kami ng binigay na timpa rito. Masasabi kong masaya 'to. Punong-puno ng regalo, parang fruitcake," Marquez chipped in. 

Ferrer said that he always dreamt of doing a movie about unification, and added teenagers will relate to his film and they will learn there’s always someone for them. 

"Feeling ko it's a good message sa younger audience din na at some point at your life ay feeling mo alone ka, mag-isa ka pero in reality you just don't know there's always someone there... busy ka lang masyado sa individual story mo... It's the message that we wanted to give to this film," he ended. — Video from Cornerstone Entertainment's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier  

vuukle comment

CORNERSTONE ENTERTAINMENT

EMPOY

ENCHONG DEE

FRUITCAKE

HEAVEN PERALEJO

JOSHUA GARCIA

KD ESTRADA

RIA ATAYDE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino Sundance film 'In My Mother's Skin' premieres October on Prime Video
4 days ago

Filipino Sundance film 'In My Mother's Skin' premieres October on Prime Video

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Filipino horror film "In My Mother's Skin" will be released on Prime Video this October 12 in over 240 countries and territories,...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: 'The Hunger Games' prequel drops new trailer
5 days ago

WATCH: 'The Hunger Games' prequel drops new trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Lionsgate has revealed a second trailer for "The Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes" before its mid-November...
Movies
fbtw
Janella Salvador, Win Metawin show 'authenticity, depth' in 'Under Parallel Skies'
10 days ago

Janella Salvador, Win Metawin show 'authenticity, depth' in 'Under Parallel Skies'

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Director Sigrid Bernardo revealed that working with Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipina actress Janella Salvador for the movie...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Amber Heard cameo in 'Aquaman 2' trailer
12 days ago

WATCH: Amber Heard cameo in 'Aquaman 2' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Warner Bros. has finally released the first official trailer for "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," setting up the huge battle...
Movies
fbtw
'Aquaman 2' drops teaser ahead of official trailer
13 days ago

'Aquaman 2' drops teaser ahead of official trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Warner Bros. has finally released a teaser video for its upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the long-awaited sequel...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with