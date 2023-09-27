KC Concepcion film 'Asian Persuasion' wins over 100 entries at Soho International Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — "Asian Persuasion," actress-singer KC Concepcion's first movie in a decade, won the Audience Award for a Feature Film at the 2023 Soho International Film Festival in New York where it had its world premiere.

The film stars Filipino-American actor Dante Basco as the recently-divorced Mickey who tries to set up his ex-wife Avery (KC) for another relationship to avoid some legal repercussions, however in the process, he realizes feelings for Avery still remain.

Director Jhett Tolentino accepted the award with producers Richard Gervais and Michael Ang, and through the film's official social media accounts thanked audiences for their support and votes.

"Asian Persuasion" was also Jhett's directorial debut for a full-length film as he is better known for his stage productions, including three that won him Tony Awards.

KC also shared her congratulations for the film on her own Instagram account, noting that the movie beat out a hundred other entries at the Soho International Film Festival.

The actress in her post shared photos and videos of her on the red carpet and at the film's premiere, as well as Jhett, Richard, and Michael receiving the Audience Award.

Jhett reciprocated some gratitude to KC, "Thank YOU for everything that you do. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU! Your time has FINALLY arrived to do an international film! You surely have what it takes to have spot in Hollywood. This is just the beginning, more things to come!"

KC's father Gabby Pangilinan congratulated his "baby girl" in the comments, as did Anthony Pangilinan — brother of KC's step-father former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Also with KC and Dante in the "Asian Persuasion" cast are Filipino-American actor Paolo Montalban, "Bling Empire" star Kevin Kreider, Yam Concepcion, and Geneva Carr.

"Asian Persuasion" will have its Philippine premiere on November 27 before its nationwide release two days later.

