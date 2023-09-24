^

WATCH: 'Keys to the Heart' trailer with Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 9:40am
WATCH: 'Keys to the Heart' trailer with Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas
Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon and Elijah Canlas in "Keys to the Heart"
MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the main trailer for "Keys to the Heart," the Filipino adaptation of the 2018 Korean movie of the same name, starring veteran actor Lee Byung-hun, Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung and Park Jeong-min.

Zanjoe Marudo stars as washed-up boxer Joma who tries to reconnect with his long-lost mother, played by Dolly de Leon.

Joma moves in with her and learns he has a younger autistic brother named Jayjay, portrayed by Elijah Canlas, who is an exceptionally good pianist.

"Kahit ganun 'yan, pakinggan niya lang ang isang kanta nang isang beses, kaya niyang patugtugin nang plakadong-plakado," said Joma's mother over clips of Jay playing the piano in Market! Market! and Palacio de Memoria.

WATCH: Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon in Filipino adaptation of Korean drama film 

Joma gets the idea to seek help from Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's character to enter Jayjay into a contest, even if some individuals are against his inclusion because of his condition.

"Sobrang pasasalamat ko na nakita kita ulit, at na may kapatid ngayon si Jayjay," says Dolly's character, as Joma calls Jayjay a fighter.

The trailer ends with Joma teaching Jayjay to jab, and the latter hits his older brother without Joma expecting it as a boxing bell rings.

"Keys to the Heart," directed by Kerwin Go, streams on Netflix beginning October 4. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: DonBelle, Piolo Pascual in Netflix Philippines' first station ID

