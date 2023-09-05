Next attraction: Movies showing on September 1st week 2023

Taissa Farmiga in "The Nun II" and the poster for Netflix's "What If?"

MANILA, Philippines — September is off to a Christmas-y start, at least here in the Philippines, but the holiday spirit would be hitting screens just yet.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this week (September 4 to 9) in local theaters and several streaming platforms.

Cinemas

"The Nun II" (Sept. 6)

Directed by Michael Chaves

Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons

Synopisis: Four years after the first film, Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene must once again come face-to-face with Valak, this time in a French boarding school.

This sequel to "The Nun" is the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe, with Chaves, Farmiga, Bloquet, and Aarons all returning to contribute.

"Kidnap for Romance" (Sept. 6)

Directed by Victor Villenueva

Starring Cristine Reyes, Empoy Marquez, Yayo Aguila, Jeric Raval, and Archie Adamos

Synopsis: The idea of Stockholm Syndrome is thrown into rubbish in this romantic-comedy starting with a kidnapping that turns into a potential charming and emotional relationship.

"A Man of Reason" (Sept. 6)

Directed by Jung Woo Sung

Starring Jung Woo Sung, Kim Nam Gil, Park Sung Woong, and Kim Joo Hun

Synopsis: Woo Sung's Soo Hyuk is finally out of jail after 10 years after covering up for his boss, who won't let him go despite Soo Hyuk wanting to live a normal life away from crime.

The movie had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, also screening at the Sitges Film Festival later that year, and finally got a wide release last August 15 in South Korea.

"The Blind Soldiers" (Sept. 9)

Directed by Ronald Adamat

Starring Gary Lim, Long Mejia, Bong Cabrera, Ronald Adamat, and Soliman Cruz

Synopsis: Illiterate members of Cotobato's Teduray tribe are enlisted in the United States Armed Forces in the Far East during the Japanese invasion and they discover just how harrowing warfare can be.

The film starring comedians Mejia and Lim was a finalist at the 2023 Saskatchewan International Film Festival.

Netflix

"What If?" (Sept. 7)

Directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo

Starring Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman, Angie Castrence, Soliman Cruz, and Jett Pangan

Synopsis: Two newly-weds are stranded on an island during their honeymoon and they begin to wonder if a relationship or marriage was really the right decision to make.

"Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3" (Sept. 7)

Developed by Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings

Starring Jack Black, Rita Ora, Chris Geere, and James Hong

Synopsis: The final season of Po the Dragon Warrior and his adventures with the brown bear English knight Luthera, also known as the Wandering Blade.

"A Time Called You" (Sept. 8)

Directed by Kim Jin Won

Starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon

Synopsis: A grieving woman who wakes up one day 25 years in the past in the body of a stranger and encounters a man who eerily resembles her recently deceased boyfriend.

This Korean show is based on the 2019 Taiwanese drama series "Someday Or One Day" originally starring Alice Ko, Greg Han, and Patrick Shih.

"Burning Body" (Sept. 8)

Directed by Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Mañá

Starring Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga, Isak Férriz, and Eva Llorach

Synopsis: A fictionalized version of Spain's Crime of the Guàrdia Urbana where murder only digs up more scandals and violence in the Barcelona police force.

