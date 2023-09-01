'A Very Good Girl' premiering in US cinemas in October

Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo and the rest of 'A Very Good Girl' cast for the movie's grand press conference in ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — "A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon will begin screening in cinemas in the United States two weeks after its global premiere in the Philippines.

Select theaters in the United States will screen "A Very Good Girl" directed by Petersen Vargas and co-written by Dominique Mancol, Daniel Saniana, and Jumbo Albano, beginning October 13.

Dolly and Kathryn confirmed the North American release of the film in an exclusive interview with entertainment outlet The Wrap.

"This is a great opportunity for Philippine cinema to reach a wider audience and for filmgoers and movie lovers around the world to see that we really have a lot to offer and that the quality of work we do here is world class," said the Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated star of "Triangle of Sadness."

Meanwhile, Kathryn shared with The Wrap that this was her first time experiencing such a release in her career which includes two of the highest-grossing Filipino films ever "Hello, Love, Good-bye" and "The Hows of Us."

The former film from 2019 was Kathryn's last movie prior to "A Very Good Girl." In between those projects, she appeared on the shows "The House Arrest of Us" and "2 Good 2 Be True," and the music video for Ben&Ben's "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay," all three with her real-life partner Daniel Padilla.

Dolly was expected to begin shooting the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" with Nicole Kidman this September, however, production is postponed due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Starring with Kathryn and Dolly in "A Very Good Girl" are Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Kaori Oinuma, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

