^

Movies

'A Very Good Girl' premiering in US cinemas in October

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 10:29am
'A Very Good Girl' premiering in US cinemas in October
Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo and the rest of 'A Very Good Girl' cast for the movie's grand press conference in ABS-CBN
Star Cinema via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon will begin screening in cinemas in the United States two weeks after its global premiere in the Philippines.

Select theaters in the United States will screen "A Very Good Girl" directed by Petersen Vargas and co-written by Dominique Mancol, Daniel Saniana, and Jumbo Albano, beginning October 13.

Dolly and Kathryn confirmed the North American release of the film in an exclusive interview with entertainment outlet The Wrap.

"This is a great opportunity for Philippine cinema to reach a wider audience and for filmgoers and movie lovers around the world to see that we really have a lot to offer and that the quality of work we do here is world class," said the Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated star of "Triangle of Sadness."

Related: Dolly de Leon hopeful 'A Very Good Girl' will boost local film industry

Meanwhile, Kathryn shared with The Wrap that this was her first time experiencing such a release in her career which includes two of the highest-grossing Filipino films ever "Hello, Love, Good-bye" and "The Hows of Us."

The former film from 2019 was Kathryn's last movie prior to "A Very Good Girl." In between those projects, she appeared on the shows "The House Arrest of Us" and "2 Good 2 Be True," and the music video for Ben&Ben's "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay," all three with her real-life partner Daniel Padilla.

Dolly was expected to begin shooting the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" with Nicole Kidman this September, however, production is postponed due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Starring with Kathryn and Dolly in "A Very Good Girl" are Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Kaori Oinuma, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon on Kathryn Bernardo: 'She's a technical and generous actor'

vuukle comment

DOLLY DE LEON

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Gran Turismo' review: Neill Blomkamp, David Harbour deliver fresh spin on racing genre
10 days ago

'Gran Turismo' review: Neill Blomkamp, David Harbour deliver fresh spin on racing genre

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
What "Gran Turismo" does best is learn from similar films  — audiences are there for the racing experience, expecting...
Movies
fbtw
'Beetle' beats 'Barbie' in North American theaters
11 days ago

'Beetle' beats 'Barbie' in North American theaters

By Agence France-Presse | 11 days ago
The DC Studios/Warner Bros. production topped the charts for the Friday-through-Sunday period and even dethroned "Barbie,"...
Movies
fbtw
Paul Rudd, John Cena as villains in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'
11 days ago

Paul Rudd, John Cena as villains in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne and Ice Cube are some of the stars who are lending their voices to the villains of the upcoming...
Movies
fbtw
&lsquo;Blue Beetle&rsquo; review: Thalia cameo, Inka Magnaye voice over excite Filipino fans
August 17, 2023 - 10:36am

‘Blue Beetle’ review: Thalia cameo, Inka Magnaye voice over excite Filipino fans

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | August 17, 2023 - 10:36am
Inka Magnaye’s voice, as the first Filipino voice to ever be cast in a DC film, adds excitement and “Pinoy pride”...
Movies
fbtw
Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners
August 14, 2023 - 1:11am

Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

By Kristofer Purnell | August 14, 2023 - 1:11am
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry "Family Matters" was the big winner at the 2023 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts...
Movies
fbtw
Dolly de Leon, 'Iti Mapukpukaw' make history at Cinemalaya 2023
August 14, 2023 - 12:51am

Dolly de Leon, 'Iti Mapukpukaw' make history at Cinemalaya 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | August 14, 2023 - 12:51am
Carl Joseph Papa's "Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing)," the first animated full-length feature to compete at the Cinemalaya...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with