Film set to shatter the cycle of bad parenting

MANILA, Philippines — A film aiming to end the cycle of bad parenting will screen next month.

In an interview with Philstar.com, director Lawrence Roxas of "The Special Gift" highlighted that the film will explore how parents can effectively nurture their children's dreams.

“The story is about family matters, family-oriented, it's educational and inspirational. It's a story of one family na may tatlong anak na matatalino, that's why 'Special Gift' kasi yung gift nila, intelectual no, 'yung galing nila hindi lang sa school, may galing din sila sa arts pero si daddy kontra sa mga activity na ginagawa nila,” Roxas said.

“Para ma-open 'yung ibang parents na dapat sa ngayon gabayan ang mga anak natin kung ano ang gusto nilang path,” he added.

Roxas mentioned that the film's objective is to put an end to the cycle of bad parenting within Filipino culture.

“Hindi naman natin kailangang alisin 'yon pero dapat i-balance natin. Eye opening din ito kasi sa panahon ngayon bibihira 'yung parenting seminars kaya naglunsad tayo ng gantong istorya para makita natin on the other side ano ang damdamin ng mga bata,” he said.

The story centers on a ten-year-old boy named Liam. Though loved by his mother and two siblings, Liam often finds it hard to fit in. He faces bullying at school and is reprimanded by his irritable father. His passionate teachers are the ones who uncover the truth about him.

Liam, a gifted child, excels in school but finds math uninteresting. He's particularly skilled in visual arts, despite his father's ban on artistic pursuits. A chain of family issues escalates when Liam's father discovers his participation in an art competition.

During a heated confrontation with his father, Liam defends himself and breaks down. He leaves home that night with no destination. Will they find Liam? A startling revelation from their grandfather about their dad's past is poised to shock them all.

Produced by RC Gomez Entertainment Productions, “The Special Gift” cast include Franchesco Maafi, Soliman Cruz, Mike Lloren, Malou Canzana, Migui Moreno, Ella Sheen, BJ Forbes, Romina Cauilan and Angelo Gomez. —Video from RC Gomez Entertainment Productions YouTube channel