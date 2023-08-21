'Gran Turismo' review: Neill Blomkamp, David Harbour deliver fresh spin on racing genre

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to racing video games, "Gran Turismo" reigns supreme because of how realistic players find its simulation driving, so much so that it inspired the life of one young man and a movie borrowing the name of the popular game.

Based on the real story of gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough, "Gran Turismo" follows his journey in Nissan's GT Academy as one of the best "Gran Turismo" players in the world to become a professional driver.

In his pit are "Stranger Things" star David Harbour as Mardenborough's trainer Jack Salter and Orlando Bloom as Nissan marketing executive Danny Moore (based on GT Academy founder Darren Cox). Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls member Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell play his parents.

Racing movies were dominated by the "Fast and Furious" franchise until the later films took a different direction, allowing individualistic movies like "Baby Driver" and "Drive" to gain popularity.

Adaptations of racing video games are not new as seen in "Need for Speed" and "Initial D." Additionally, 2008's "Speed Racer" is entering cult film status, but biopics such as "Ford v Ferrari" and "Rush" have set the bar for cars going at high speeds.

What "Gran Turismo" does best is learn from similar films — audiences are there for the racing experience, expecting to feel the intensity of each turn, gear shift, brake and even pit stop as the laps pile up.

On top of this is the virtual blending of gaming simulation, an innovative choice by director Neill Blomkamp, and one has an exciting flick to watch.

Director of photography Jacques Joffret and editors Colby Parker, Jr. and Austyn Daines could give the "Ford v Ferrari" team a run for the money. They do not only provide a captivating 24 Hours of Le Mans sequence but also present equally innovative applications to make the film a much more exhilarating watch.

The film's weakest point is the story, which makes changes from Mardenborough's life for creative license. It is understandable to a point, but again, the primary reason why people are watching the film is to see excellent racing, and "Gran Turismo" has many of those.

It is interesting to know that Mardenborough was the stunt driver for his actor Archie Madekwe, who nails down an amateur driver thrust into the spotlight, making the driving more authentic on a different level.

Despite a typical screenplay, Harbour delivers as a hardened motivator with blunt lines, while Bloom hams it up as a corporate employee clearly operating with a business-forward mindset.

Hounsou and Halliwell are both underutilized, which is understandable given the film's primary focus on racing. Halliwell, like Harbour, turns out an enjoyable performance, while Hounsou gets to show how good an actor he is in a scene right before the climax.

Composer Lorne Balfe is on a roll after "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Adam" last year and is piling up 2023 with "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "Tetris."

Balfe's work on "Gran Turismo," which he composed with Andrew Kawczynksi, could have done better, making room for the audience to infer what Mardenborough and company have in store.

Some credit should be given to the song choices used, like songs by Kenny G and Enya, which deliver some of the film's light-hearted moments.

"Gran Turismo" is far from the masterful piece of work that "Ford v Ferrari" is, but it certainly gives the racing genre a fresh spin that audiences will hop on for the ride.

"Gran Turismo" premieres in Philippine cinemas on August 30, with sneak previews on August 21 and 22.

