^

Movies

Paul Rudd, John Cena as villains in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 4:42pm
Paul Rudd, John Cena as villains in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'
The character posters featuring Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and John Cena as Rocksteady in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Every superhero movie has its share of villains. Otherwise, there is no conflict and, thus, no story. Villains spice up the story and, in the end, always make the heroes look good because each superhero movie is a triumph of good over evil, which is just the way the world should always be.

This is true with the much anticipated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which opens in cinemas on August 23. It stars the four Turtles brothers — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — with their sensei and father figure Splinter (Jackie Chan) and their human friends, one of whom is April O’Neill (Ayo Edebiri).

But who are the villains? What mutant forms do they take? What are their powers? While everything else has to wait for the movie to finally be shown, right now we can take a peek at who they are and whose voices are bringing them to life.

  • Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog
  • Rose Byrne as Leatherhead
  • John Cena as Rocksteady
  • Ice Cube as Superfly
  • Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut
  • Post Malone as Ray Fillet
  • Seth Rogen as Bebop
  • Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
  • Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

RELATED: Praises pour in for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

vuukle comment

MUTANT NINJA TURTLES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippine director puts women at the 'heart' of drug war film
8 days ago

Philippine director puts women at the 'heart' of drug war film

By Cecil Morella | 8 days ago
"Maria" is the first full-length documentary to compete in the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman in Netflix's 'What If?' trailer
9 days ago

WATCH: Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman in Netflix's 'What If?' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Actors Alessandra De Rossi and JM de Guzman star in the upcoming Netflix romance film "What If?" which will start streaming...
Movies
fbtw
'Haunted Mansion' review: Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy helps save movie lacking in heart, scares
July 27, 2023 - 3:45pm

'Haunted Mansion' review: Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy helps save movie lacking in heart, scares

By Kristofer Purnell | July 27, 2023 - 3:45pm
Disney has given the Haunted Mansion another go and this time has enlisted LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson,...
Movies
fbtw
'Barbie' breaks Philippine box office records
July 26, 2023 - 5:44pm

'Barbie' breaks Philippine box office records

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 26, 2023 - 5:44pm
YES, we are Barbie girls in a Barbie world, declaring our never-ending enchantment with the perfect Barbie doll, as “Barbie,”...
Movies
fbtw
'Barbenheimer' frenzy hits North American cinemas
July 23, 2023 - 9:19am

'Barbenheimer' frenzy hits North American cinemas

By Agence France-Presse, Beiyi Seow | July 23, 2023 - 9:19am
Both movies are off to strong starts with the cotton candy-hued "Barbie" bringing in $22.3 million from previews and "Oppenheimer"...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with