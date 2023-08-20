Paul Rudd, John Cena as villains in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

MANILA, Philippines — Every superhero movie has its share of villains. Otherwise, there is no conflict and, thus, no story. Villains spice up the story and, in the end, always make the heroes look good because each superhero movie is a triumph of good over evil, which is just the way the world should always be.

This is true with the much anticipated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which opens in cinemas on August 23. It stars the four Turtles brothers — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — with their sensei and father figure Splinter (Jackie Chan) and their human friends, one of whom is April O’Neill (Ayo Edebiri).

But who are the villains? What mutant forms do they take? What are their powers? While everything else has to wait for the movie to finally be shown, right now we can take a peek at who they are and whose voices are bringing them to life.

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

John Cena as Rocksteady

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

