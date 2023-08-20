Paul Rudd, John Cena as villains in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'
MANILA, Philippines — Every superhero movie has its share of villains. Otherwise, there is no conflict and, thus, no story. Villains spice up the story and, in the end, always make the heroes look good because each superhero movie is a triumph of good over evil, which is just the way the world should always be.
This is true with the much anticipated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which opens in cinemas on August 23. It stars the four Turtles brothers — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — with their sensei and father figure Splinter (Jackie Chan) and their human friends, one of whom is April O’Neill (Ayo Edebiri).
But who are the villains? What mutant forms do they take? What are their powers? While everything else has to wait for the movie to finally be shown, right now we can take a peek at who they are and whose voices are bringing them to life.
- Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog
- Rose Byrne as Leatherhead
- John Cena as Rocksteady
- Ice Cube as Superfly
- Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut
- Post Malone as Ray Fillet
- Seth Rogen as Bebop
- Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko
- Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
- Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom
- Latest