‘Blue Beetle’ review: Thalia cameo, Inka Magnaye voice over excite Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — It was like moviegoers are transported back to the ‘90s as new DC film “Blue Beetle” includes references to Mexican pop and soap opera queen Thalia via her blockbuster TV drama anthologies that started the Mexican telenovela craze in the Philippines in the ‘90s.

Apart from love for Thalia’s soap operas, there are so much that the Reyes family, the Mexican family heroes of “Blue Beetle,” has in common with Filipino families – from close family ties, to bayanihan (unity), to even superstitions and sayings – so watching “Blue Beetle” is like doing what Filipino TV host Boy Abunda is usually made memes for: like holding up a mirror to see a reflection of one’s self, values and culture.

Thus, in the process, it is not only the Mexicans’ culture and values that are revealed – but also Filipinos’ shared identity with them as both were both Spanish-colonized and influenced.

Inka Magnaye’s voice, as the first Filipino voice to ever be cast in a DC film, adds excitement and “Pinoy pride” while watching the film. The movie’s Philippine release features Inka’s voice as Khaji Da, the entity that controls the Scarab, which gives Blue Beetle his powers. Inka’s voice seamlessly blends into the film – and so deserves to also be released internationally so more people would know about the Filipinos and to reach millions of Filipinos from all over the globe with a hug from home.

Like DC’s June blockbuster “The Flash,” “Blue Beetle” has that nostalgic, ‘90s movie feel and texture. But when it comes to action sequences, particularly the special effects, kids from Gen Z and younger were seen enjoying and hyped up at their seats during the movie’s advanced media screening last Tuesday, so it’s very telling that this latest DC outing offers something for everyone from all ages and all walks of life — even some fight choreographies are worthy to be part of TikTok dance moves.

As a coming-of-age film, “Blue Beetle” not only highlights Jaime Reyes’ (Xolo Maridueña) struggles as a college new grad looking for a job to support his family, to which many Filipinos could also relate to; but also the challenges he must win over as he discovers his newfound powers as Blue Beetle – and the enemies he has made because of it.

One such enemy is Susan Sarandon, who breaks away from her usual protagonist roles to show her “Devil Wears Prada” side that somehow represents the imperialists and colonizers that the Mexicans and other people of color, like the Filipinos, historically fought. These historical symbolisms could invite the audience to look beyond the movie as a weekend pastime or a family bonding activity, but rather, as a call to revisit history in this day and age when many other superhero movies are alleged with historical revisionism.

Yes, “Blue Beetle” is that formula movie: poor or weak (but cute) boy gets superpowers, gets hunted for powers, rescued by sidekicks, falls in love and lives happily ever-after – until one stays after the credits to see the cliffhanger for a possible sequel. Still, the formula is effective, while the probable sequel is expected but also enticing – just like Thalia’s telenovelas – they may be typical rags-to-riches stories, and though one can predict their plots, the good vibes they bring always come as if they weren’t expected.

Yes, “Blue Beetle” is a feel-good movie, but is not another Cinderella story.