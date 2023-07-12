WATCH: TimothÃ©e Chalamet as 'Wonka' in new trailer

WATCH: Timothée Chalamet as 'Wonka' in new trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Chocolate-maker Willy Wonka is back as Warner Bros Picture released the official trailer of "Wonka" starring Timothée Chalamet.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

The film is an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. This irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time — proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Directed by Paul King, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, the film is produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), and Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”).

The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”).

“Wonka” is set to release in Philippine cinemas on January 8, 2024. — Video from Warner Bros YouTube channel

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet are casually dating — reports