^

Movies

WATCH: Timothée Chalamet as 'Wonka' in new trailer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 11:56am
WATCH: TimothÃ©e Chalamet as 'Wonka' in new trailer
Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka'
Warner Bros./Released

MANILA, Philippines — Chocolate-maker Willy Wonka is back as Warner Bros Picture released the official trailer of "Wonka" starring Timothée Chalamet. 

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. 

The film is an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. This irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time — proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Directed by Paul King, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, the film is produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly. 

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), and Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”). 

The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”).

“Wonka” is set to release in Philippine cinemas on January 8, 2024. — Video from Warner Bros YouTube channel 

RELATEDKylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet are casually dating — reports

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

WONKA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Child-like drawing' not 9-dash line: Warner Bros explains controversial map on 'Barbie' movie
4 days ago

'Child-like drawing' not 9-dash line: Warner Bros explains controversial map on 'Barbie' movie

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Warner Bros explained the controversial map that has led to its upcoming live-action adaptation of "Barbie" being banned in...
Movies
fbtw
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to direct 2 'Narnia' movies for Netflix &mdash; reports
7 days ago

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to direct 2 'Narnia' movies for Netflix — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who is set to storm global cinemas this July with "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie, is reportedly going...
Movies
fbtw
MTRCB deliberating on 'Barbie' amid banning concerns over South China Sea map
Exclusive
7 days ago

MTRCB deliberating on 'Barbie' amid banning concerns over South China Sea map

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The MTRCB is currently deciding if the upcoming blockbuster "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll will...
Movies
fbtw
Harrison Ford, 80; John Williams, 91, defy aging limits for &lsquo;Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny&rsquo;
12 days ago

Harrison Ford, 80; John Williams, 91, defy aging limits for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 days ago
Truly, the film franchise’s lead actor and musical scorer have defied the limits of their age as can be seen in this...
Movies
fbtw
James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC
13 days ago

James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Filmmaker James Gunn has tapped David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively in his...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with