Cine Europa returns onsite, features 28 free films

His Excellency Luc Veron, European Union Ambassador to the Philippines, at the red carpet launch of this year's Cine Europa 26 on June 16, 2023, at the Shangri-La Plaza, Ortigas, Mandaluyong.

MANILA, Philippines — After years of virtual festivals, Cine Europa returns to Shangri-La Plaza for its yearly free movie screening of some of Europe's acclaimed films this weekend.

Twenty-eight (28) films are spread out through screening dates at Shangri-La and eventually in cinematheques of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) around the country.

Perfect for a movie date with dad on Father's Day today, some of these films are showing for free on a first-come, first-served basis at Cinema 3 in Shangri-La Plaza until today.

"The Cleaners" is a German documentary about the shadowy underworld of content moderators. Some of the most controversial online names appear in this documentary, including Donald Trump and Mocha Uson.

Greek film "Dodo" looks at how a family deals with their issues while a dodo, a bird thought to be extinct for 300 years, suddenly appears and makes an impact in their current dilemma and conflict.

"Ramona" is a Spanish film that follows the story of a woman who moves to Madrid with her boyfriend hoping for a fresh start. Living in a new city, she wants to do many things, including acting and motherhood. Before she is set to audition for a film, she meets an older man with whom she feels a connection and gets a surprise as she finds out that the older man is the director she is supposed to audition with.

The other films that will be screened in FDCP cinematheques, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Rizal Park Auditorium include:

"My Love Affair with Marriage" is an animated feature for adult audience. It tells the story of a woman and her quest for a "perfect love" and lasting marriage. It is a co-production from Latvia and Luxemburg.

"Sweat From Poland" follows a celebrity fitness motivator who is looking for true intimacy.

"Rien a Foutre" ("Zero Fucks Given") is a Belgian feature film that follows the story of flight attendant Cassandra who is in a dilemma and is running away from something in her life.

"From Finland" tells the story of an Iranian family living in a refugee center and who is in the process of seeking asylum in the country.

"Miss Viborg" is a film from Denmark that tells the story of two women from different generations who establish an unlikely friendship and become companions in their quest for personal healing.

"OSS 117: From Africa With Love" is France's answer to James Bond with its own secret agent OSS 117 heading his way to Africa.

The European Union Delegation, the European Union Member States Embassies together with Goethe-Institut, curated Cine Europa 26 with films with a wide spectrum of genres, from drama to animation.

After Shangri-La, Cine Europa will be shown at the FDCP Cinematheque in Manila from June 21 to 22, FDCP Cinematheque in Iloilo on July 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 to 15, FDCP Cinematheque Davao and Bacolod on July 15, and FDCP Cinematheque Davao on July 16. The films will also be shown at the CCP Liwasang Kalikasan from June 24 to 25 and at the Rizal Park Auditorium from June 30 to July 2.

Present during its launch last Friday at Shangri-La Plaza were His Excellency Luc Veron, European Union Ambassador to the Philippines, and actor and FDCP Chairman Tirso Cruz III.

More information on movie synopses and screening details can be found on Cine Europa Philippines Facebook and web site.

