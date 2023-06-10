^

Movies

Classic films, beloved movies streaming on iWantTFC this Independence Day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 11:21am
Classic films, beloved movies streaming on iWantTFC this Independence Day
Clockwise from top left: "Sa Aking Mga Kamay," "BCuz of U," "Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa," and "Hihintayin Kita sa Langit"
iWantTFC / released

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Filipino movies — classic, beloved, and everything in between — will be available on streaming platform iWantTFC as the Philippines celebrates its 125th anniversary of independence this upcoming June 12.

In a selection aptly named "Digitally Remastered Classics" are all-time award-winning films such as Marilou Diaz-Abaya "Karnal," Lino Brocka's "Cain at Abel" starring Chrisopher de Leon and Phillip Salvador, and Ishmael Bernal's "Nunal sa Tubig" — the former two written by Ricky Lee.

Also streaming is "Sa Aking Mga Kamay" also starring de Leon alongside Aga Muhlach which has a spin-off sequel series "Cattleya Killer" starring Arjo Atayde streming on another platform Prime Video.

The selection also features relatively newer, light-hearted remastered movies like "Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa" starring Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban, "Bcuz of U" starring Kristine Hermosa and Diether Ocampo, "Unofficially Yours" and "A Very Special Love" both with John Lloyd Cruz as the leading man.

iWantTFC invited content creator Flow Galindez to curate a specialized selection named "Philippine Cinema Icons and Gems" that features some of the country's most popular actors.

Included in Galindez's selections are Peque Gallaga's "Oro Plata Mata" starring Cherie Gil and Joel Torre, "Tag-araw sa Tag-ulan" starring de Leon with Vilma Santos, Bernal and Lee's "Himala" starring Nora Aunor, the "Wuthering Heights" adaptation "Hihintayin Kita sa Langit" starring Dawn Zulueta, and more.

RELATED: 'Dama Ko, Lahi Ko': Collective encourages celebrating culture through 5 senses

ARAW NG KALAYAAN

INDEPENDENCE DAY

IWANTTFC

JUNE 12
