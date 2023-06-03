Trailer for '1521' starring Bea Alonzo, Danny Trejo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan finally drops

Bea Alonzo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan and Danny Trejo will star in "1521," an upcoming movie about the Battle of Mactan.

MANILA, Philippines — The trailer for the historical-romance drama "1521," starring Bea Alonzo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan and Danny Trejo, has finally been released. The English-language film is set during the Spanish pre-colonial era and tells the story of Diwata (Bea) who falls in love with Ferdinand Magellan's (Trejo) translator Enrique (Hector David Jr.).

It begins with text reminding viewers of Spaniards led by the Portuguese Magellan arriving at the yet-unnamed Philippine islands, with quick cuts of Magellan, his translator Enrique, and a backshot of the legendary hero Lapulapu (Filipino-American Michael Copon, who also directs).

With its dialogue in English, clips of the Spanish entering Lapulapu's village and mingling with locals follow.

"You promise us peace and prosperity, yet you come with swords and armor," says Lapulapu, to which Enrique simply responds, "Security and protection."

Tribal music is then heard as Alonzo's character Diwata is introduced, appearing to fall in love with Enrique much to her sister Ahmani's (Laxa-Pangilinan) concern.

WATCH: Bea Alonzo falls in love with a Spanish translator in historical-romance starrer "1521"

A senior village member warns of what happens to their women when foreign visitors arrive, followed by Magellan threatening those who will not accept Christianity.

The famous Battle of Mactan is teased, with Diwata and Enrique's relationship caught in the middle akin, to scenes from the movies with the same theme, "Pocahontas" and "Braveheart."

Copon is best known for his early work in "One Tree Hill" and "Power Rangers." Latino icon Trejo is famous for his character Machete in numerous films especially with Robert Rodriguez.

Production of "1521" took place in Palawan, home province of producer Francis Lara Ho, rather than Cebu as the former island had jungles and areas that still look like the 1500s.

"Sad to say that Palawan is one of the richest in terms of natural resources but our poverty level is very high compared to other provinces," Lara Ho said last year.

The release of "1521" coincides with the 125th anniversary celebration of Philippine independence on June 12, 2023.

