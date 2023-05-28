^

'John Wick 5' currently in early development

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 11:04am
First look at Keanu Reeves in "John Wick 4"
MANILA, Philippines — Production company Lionsgate has teased the early development of a fifth "John Wick" movie to continue the success of the "retired" hit man and assassin played by Keanu Reeves.

Lionsgate's motion picture group chair Joe Drake dropped hints during an earnings call for the company's fourth quarter last year.

"We're building out the world and when that 'John Wick 5' comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories," Drake said. "But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

Drake said that apart from "John Wick 5," Lionsgate is also in development of three other projects including "The Continental" television series focusing on the early days of the titular hotel that features in the franchise.

After the release of "John Wick 4" earlier this year, the production company is planning to release the spin-off movie "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas set between the events of the third and fourth "John Wick" movies.

Director Chad Stahelski, who was Reeves' stuntman in the actor's past movies like "The Matrix," has expressed interest in returning for a fifth film granted audiences would clamor for more.

"I think we all need that little bit of time to go, 'Whew. Let's see what’s next'," Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "If Keanu and I, a few months from now, sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, 'Yep, we’ll never do another one of those,' and then all of a sudden go, 'Yeah, but I got an idea,' we’re open to it."

The most recent "John Wick" entry ended with Ian McShane’s Winston and Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King standing over the graves of John and Helen Wick, but some audiences are not entirely convinced that John is dead.

