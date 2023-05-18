^

Movies

WATCH: Tom Cruise puts life on line anew in new 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 12:09pm
WATCH: Tom Cruise puts life on line anew in new 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer
Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
Paramount Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tom Cruise continues to push the limits of stunt acting in the latest trailer for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning - Part One," the seventh and penultimate film in the espionage franchise.

The new trailer uses some of the clips and keeps the same beat of the trailer released a year ago, only this time, showing more character shots and death-defying stunts by Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge, returning from the first "Mission: Impossible" from 1996, opens the trailer with narration directed at Cruise's character.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices, and we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly," Kittridge tells Hunt in what appears to be an interrogation room.

Composer Lorne Balfe then ramps up a pulsating version of the "Mission: Impossible" theme by Lalo Schifrin as new desert and mission clips are shown.

The film's new villains are introduced — Esai Morales' Gabriel and an assassin played by Pom Klementieff of "Guardians of the Galaxy" fame, the former taunting Hunt and his team.

Hunt throws a threat back at Gabriel followed by the viral clip of Hunt doing a BASE jump after riding a motorcycle off a clip. Behind-the-scenes footage showed Cruise repeating the stunt several times using a number of motorcycles, parachutes and helicopter rides.

Comprising the team this time are returnees Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames, who asks Cruise's Hunt what the ultimate objective is.

"Their life will always matter more to me than my own," Hunt says over clips of car and train action scenes he does with Hayley Atwell's Grace, a new character in the franchise, seeming to be ready to lay his life for the team once more.

The trailer ends with more action clips of fight scenes, smoke bombs and a train leap which Cruise no doubt did himself.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, returning from the last two films, is a frequent collaborator of Cruise, having written his films "Valkyrie," "Jack Reacher," "Edge of Tomorrow," "The Mummy," and most recently, "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning - Part One" releases in Philippine theaters on July 12.

RELATED: Tom Cruise ramps up action further in 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

CHRISTOPHER MCQUARRIE

ETHAN HUNT

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

TOM CRUISE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows
5 hours ago

How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
World-renowned Japanese Wadaiko or Taiko drum group Yamato is coming back to the Philippines for the first time in over...
Movies
fbtw
'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions
20 hours ago

'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The popular Filipino horror book series "True Philippine Ghost Stories" is making a comeback as its publishing company is...
Movies
fbtw
&lsquo;Kiping&rsquo; it real: Pahiyas Festival 2023 parade, house decors, bloopers
Exclusive
1 day ago

‘Kiping’ it real: Pahiyas Festival 2023 parade, house decors, bloopers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Jollibee and the Minions were among the special guests of the festival, considered to be one of the world’s most colorful...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Soles, suman, bills at Hagisan ng Suman for Mayohan sa Tayabas 2023
1 day ago

WATCH: Soles, suman, bills at Hagisan ng Suman for Mayohan sa Tayabas 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Hagisan ng Suman is one of the anticipated events of the annual Mayohan Festival of Tayabas City, Quezon. The festival is...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Liliw, Laguna Tsinelas Festival 2023
Exclusive
6 days ago

WATCH: Liliw, Laguna Tsinelas Festival 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Live bands, street dancing and free bottomless Lambanog tasting awaited guests at the recently concluded Tsinelas Festival...
Movies
fbtw
'Sounds of Blackness' exhibit at The M explores Black culture as inspired by music
7 days ago

'Sounds of Blackness' exhibit at The M explores Black culture as inspired by music

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The ongoing "Sounds of Blackness" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City (The M) features works...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with