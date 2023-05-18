WATCH: Tom Cruise puts life on line anew in new 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tom Cruise continues to push the limits of stunt acting in the latest trailer for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning - Part One," the seventh and penultimate film in the espionage franchise.

The new trailer uses some of the clips and keeps the same beat of the trailer released a year ago, only this time, showing more character shots and death-defying stunts by Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge, returning from the first "Mission: Impossible" from 1996, opens the trailer with narration directed at Cruise's character.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices, and we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly," Kittridge tells Hunt in what appears to be an interrogation room.

Composer Lorne Balfe then ramps up a pulsating version of the "Mission: Impossible" theme by Lalo Schifrin as new desert and mission clips are shown.

The film's new villains are introduced — Esai Morales' Gabriel and an assassin played by Pom Klementieff of "Guardians of the Galaxy" fame, the former taunting Hunt and his team.

Hunt throws a threat back at Gabriel followed by the viral clip of Hunt doing a BASE jump after riding a motorcycle off a clip. Behind-the-scenes footage showed Cruise repeating the stunt several times using a number of motorcycles, parachutes and helicopter rides.

Comprising the team this time are returnees Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames, who asks Cruise's Hunt what the ultimate objective is.

"Their life will always matter more to me than my own," Hunt says over clips of car and train action scenes he does with Hayley Atwell's Grace, a new character in the franchise, seeming to be ready to lay his life for the team once more.

The trailer ends with more action clips of fight scenes, smoke bombs and a train leap which Cruise no doubt did himself.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, returning from the last two films, is a frequent collaborator of Cruise, having written his films "Valkyrie," "Jack Reacher," "Edge of Tomorrow," "The Mummy," and most recently, "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning - Part One" releases in Philippine theaters on July 12.

