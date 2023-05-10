Janine Gutierrez, JC de Vera's 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to screen internationally via streaming

Directed by Real Florido, “Bakit Di Mo Sabihin” stars Janine and JC as a young deaf couple who navigate the challenges of life in a predominantly hearing world.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino film "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" (Tell Her) starring Janine Gutierrez and JC de Vera will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 25. The film will be available in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Directed by Real Florido, "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" stars Janine and JC as a young deaf couple who navigate the challenges of life in a predominantly hearing world. The film has been praised for its genuine portrayal of the deaf community and its universal themes of love, loss, and acceptance.

"We are excited to bring 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to a global audience. This film is a celebration of diversity and a reminder that we are all human beings, regardless of our abilities," Florido said.

Critics have been effusive in their praise for the film, particularly lauding the exceptional performances of Janine and JC. Their portrayals have been hailed as career-best, further enhancing the authenticity and depth of the storytelling.

"Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" is a film for anyone who believes in the power of love, acceptance, and diversity. The film is a reminder that we are all connected, regardless of our differences.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez swears by this 4-step beauty regimen

