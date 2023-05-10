^

Movies

Janine Gutierrez, JC de Vera's 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to screen internationally via streaming

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 11:40am
Janine Gutierrez, JC de Vera's 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to screen internationally via streaming
Directed by Real Florido, “Bakit Di Mo Sabihin” stars Janine and JC as a young deaf couple who navigate the challenges of life in a predominantly hearing world.
Prime Video

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino film "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" (Tell Her) starring Janine Gutierrez and JC de Vera  will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 25. The film will be available in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Directed by Real Florido, "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" stars Janine and JC as a young deaf couple who navigate the challenges of life in a predominantly hearing world. The film has been praised for its genuine portrayal of the deaf community and its universal themes of love, loss, and acceptance.

"We are excited to bring 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to a global audience. This film is a celebration of diversity and a reminder that we are all human beings, regardless of our abilities," Florido said.

Critics have been effusive in their praise for the film, particularly lauding the exceptional performances of Janine and JC. Their portrayals have been hailed as career-best, further enhancing the authenticity and depth of the storytelling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fame Artists (@famephils)

"Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" is a film for anyone who believes in the power of love, acceptance, and diversity. The film is a reminder that we are all connected, regardless of our differences.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez swears by this 4-step beauty regimen
 

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JC DE VERA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury
4 days ago

US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
US director Damien Chazelle, best known for the Oscar-winning "La La Land," will lead the jury of the upcoming Venice...
Movies
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards' Korean movie remake postponed due to scheduling conflict
4 days ago

Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards' Korean movie remake postponed due to scheduling conflict

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards' movie, the Philippine adaptation of the hit 2004 Korean film "A Moment To Remember," is postponed...
Movies
fbtw
Of enslavement and empowerment: 'Renfield' review
4 days ago

Of enslavement and empowerment: 'Renfield' review

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
With topnotch prosthetics and witty dialogue, "Renfield" is a 21st century noir-ish take on the legend of Count Dracula and...
Movies
fbtw
May the 4th be with you: Inspiring lines from 'Star Wars'
5 days ago

May the 4th be with you: Inspiring lines from 'Star Wars'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Such is the power of a singular line to inspire an unofficial global holiday, here's a list of lines from the "Star Wars"...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Bald Austin Butler, Florence Pugh gives princess vibe in 'Dune 2'
5 days ago

WATCH: Bald Austin Butler, Florence Pugh gives princess vibe in 'Dune 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Fans will have to wait for November 1 to see the second part unveil on the big screen in the Philippines, but this early,...
Movies
fbtw
A fitting James Gunn finale: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' review
6 days ago

A fitting James Gunn finale: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
In a cinematic universe that often bends filmmakers to follow a specific narrative, James Gunn still manages to sprinkle his...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with