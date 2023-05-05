Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards' Korean movie remake postponed due to scheduling conflict

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards' movie, the Philippine adaptation of the hit 2004 Korean film "A Moment To Remember," is postponed due to a conflict in schedule.

“GMA Pictures, Viva Films, and APT Entertainment would like to announce the postponement of the movie, 'A Moment To Remember,' originally topbilled by Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo, due to scheduling conflicts within the production team," the joint statement read.

“The new production date, cast, and cinema release will be announced in due time. Thank you,” it added.

Bea's management said that the actress is fully booked this year.

"In the spirit of fairness, we deemed it appropriate to advise the producers of 'Special Memory,' a movie adaptation of 'A Moment to Remember,' that Ms. Bea Alonzo had to respectfully beg off from this movie project due to her full schedule this year," it said.

“Ms. Bea Alonzo has contractual obligations with GMA Network to fulfill, and that shall remain as our top priority.

“She is currently taping 'Love Before Sunrise' (LBS) with Mr. Dennis Trillo. In addition, she will be participating in GMA7’s still to be announced new reality show within the same timeframe as the LBS taping.

“We have also been advised of her next teleserye scheduled to commence in the last quarter of 2023. In between those TV projects, we shall be announcing two motion picture projects slated to commence principal photography this year.

“These two movie projects have been disclosed as early as 2021, to both GMA Network and the 'Special Memory' producers, from the very start of scheduling discussions in 2021.

“And understandably, due to the pandemic, certain schedules had to be cancelled and postponed. Production team have been made aware that any postponement on agreed upon schedules, would mean they are giving up that reserved window in Bea’s calendar and will have to go to the end of the line because there were other producers waiting for their turn in 2022 and 2023.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to Ms. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Mr. Tony Tuviera, and Boss Vic del Rosario for always embracing us with their kindest understanding.

“We encourage everyone to join us in wishing the entire 'Special Memory' Production Team all the best! Thank you!”

"A Moment to Remember" tells how a young couple endures the devasting effects of a rare form of Alzheimer's disease when one of them gets stricken with it. It stars Son Ye-jin and Jung Woo-sung.

Bea and Alden starred in "Start-Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series with the same name. It was aired last year on GMA-7.

