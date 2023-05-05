Of enslavement and empowerment: 'Renfield' review

MANILA, Philippines — "Renfield" is the tale of two Nicks — Nicholas Hoult who plays the titular character R. Montesquieu Renfield and Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula.

What could be perceived by most as a horror movie of the Transylvanian Lord of the Dead is actually a story about modern-day self-empowerment. A support group for people who want to freed themselves from toxic relationships is the parallel story that kind of explains the dynamics between the two Nicks.

Former property lawyer Renfield decides to leave his centuries-long line of work as henchman to Count Dracula as he finds a new lease on life in modern-day Louisiana.

Through an unexpected meeting, Renfield falls in love —as unexpectedly too — with feisty and perennially aggressive cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), who joined the force to avenge the untimely demise of her father from the hands of the Lobo crime family.

Playing the role of drug lord Teddy for the Lobo crime family is Ben Schwartz, while Academy Award nominee Shoreh Aghdasloo essays the role of mob queen Bellafranchesca Lobo.

With topnotch prosthetics and witty dialogue, "Renfield" is a 21st century noir-ish take on the legend of Count Dracula and his plan for world domination.

It is also a journey of redemption for Renfield, who, after supplying 'food' for his master for a long time, now finds himself saving innocent lives. Neither the hero nor the villain, Renfield must now choose his own destiny and redeem himself in the process.

Directed by Chris McKay, and penned by Ryan Ridley from an original idea by Robert Kirkman, "Renfield" is currently showing in Philippine theatres nationwide.