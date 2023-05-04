WATCH: Bald Austin Butler, Florence Pugh gives princess vibe in 'Dune 2'

Florence Pugh (left) and Austin Butler (right) join the cast of "Dune: Part Two," out in Philippine theaters on November 1.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from his acting nods from the "Elvis" biopic, Austin Butler gives off a sinister vibe with his ashen faced, bald Feyd-Rautha in the upcoming second part of "Dune."

Similarly, Florence Pugh joins the star-studded Denis Villeneuve sci-fi, action flick as the vaunted Princess Irulan.

Fans will have to wait for November 1 to see the second part unveil on the big screen in the Philippines, but this early, the teaser promises a sweeping tale of love and revenge set against the backdrop of sandy dunes and the rise of the Fremen rebelling against the empire.

The teaser even shows a face-off between Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Austin's Feyd-Rautha, as Paul has seemingly earned his place among the Fremen, which viewers saw him come out the victor in a battle to the death in the first part.

The second part also sees more screen time for Paul and Chani, played by Zendaya, who only appeared in his visions and dreams in the first part. This time, they share more moments as Paul joined the desert people of Arrakis.

"You will never lose me, Paul Atreides," says Chani to Paul, as they share a kiss on the sandy dunes.

Will their love survive the gruelling tempest of the desert amid the power struggle within the empire and rebellion, and the introduction of Florence's Princess Irulan, a beauty who will cross paths with Paul?

The official synopsis for "Dune: Part Two" reads: "It will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Apart from Chalamet, Butler, Zendaya and Pugh, the film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve returns as director with a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is again on hand to create the score.

“Dune: Part Two” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines YouTube channel

