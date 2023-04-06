Cinema Rehiyon 15, 3rd MontaÃ±osa Film Festival celebrate rise of regional cinema

^

Cinema Rehiyon 15, 3rd Montañosa Film Festival celebrate rise of regional cinema

Participants at this year's Cinema Rehiyon 15 held in Baguio City.
MANILA, Philippines — Cinema Rehiyon 15 and the 3rd Montañosa Film Festival brought to a resounding close its week-long series of film screenings and workshops with a bonfire at the sprawling grounds of the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center.

Simply dubbed "Pagliyab," the event celebrated the continuous rise of regional cinema, as well as the passion for filmmaking as evidenced by the number of attendees from across the archipelago.

Together with 20 Cordillera-themed entries from the 3rd Montañosa Film Festival (MFF), other cinematic gems made the rounds at the Cinema Under the Stars, Sine MusiKain, Lakbay Sine, and Sine Icons viewing venues, as well as the Ili-likha Balanghay ni Iking and SM Cinema Baguio.

"Baguio is one of the country's two creative cities, with Cebu being the other one. Culture and the arts never die, despite the threat of global pandemic. This event may end Cinema Rehiyon 's 15th year, but this also begins the 2024 season," said National Commission for Culture and the Arts Executive Director Oscar Casaysay.

A total of 28 grants were awarded to finalists in the mobile (10), documentary (8), and narrative (8) categories, including two development grants. It was also announced that, henceforth, there will also be grants for animation, experimental cinema and children's films.

The 2023 mentor/juror panel was comprised of Emman dela Cruz, Tristan Cua, Jade Castro, Ditsi Carolino, Agganmar Rebetta, Nico Fernandez, Harlene Bautista and Paolo Villaluna.

"Pagliyab concludes the iconic Montañosa Film Festival. This brings a rousing end to this annual cinematic experience that continues to spark meaningful conversations not only to Baguio moviegoers but to film enthusiasts from all over the country," said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

The evening's performances were provided by the Tanghalang St. Louis University, Kadwa Drums and the University of Baguio Bibak Ubbon Kaafuan (UBBUK).

Next year's Cinema Rehiyon will unfold in the Visayas region. The festival directors from the Visayas region will have the rest of the year to decide who among them will host the 2024 event.

