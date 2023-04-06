^

Johnny Depp period film to open Cannes fest

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 9:12am
Johnny Depp period film to open Cannes fest
Johnny Depp
AFP / Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

PARIS, France — Johnny Depp's new film, a French period drama in which he plays King Louis XV, will be the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival, the organizers announced on Wednesday. 

"Jeanne du Barry" is directed by French director Maiwenn who also stars in the title role as the famous 18th century courtesan who works her way into the king's affections.

It is the first major role for Depp since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over her claims that he was physically abusive.

His new film will be shown on the first night of the Cote d'Azur festival on May 16, and will be released on the same day across French cinemas, as is customary for the opening night feature. 

The film received investment from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation, it was announced in January. 

The foundation, formed in 2019 in a sign of the country's loosening of social restrictions, has already funded some 170 African and Arab movies, it said, but "Jeanne du Barry" is its first foray into European cinema.

This year's Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 16-28, already has some heavyweight Hollywood fare in its line-up, with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" getting its world premiere there, along with the latest from Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. 

The full line-up is due to be announced on April 13.

RELATED: Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

