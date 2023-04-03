'Siglo ng Kalinga': A film starring nurses, produced by nurses

MANILA, Philippines — Indie film "Siglo ng Kalinga" is a movie starred in by real-life nurses and co-produced by other nurses who pooled resources and came up with the budgetary requirements for filming the project.

The film follows three generations as they interconnect with the life experiences, work, advocacy, teachings, and learnings of Anastacia Giron Tupas - the Filipina visionary who founded the Philippines Nurses Association (PNA) - through flashbacks in 1922, 1945, and 1959 while transposing her story into the lives of her modern-day/contemporary peers.

This inspiring tale about the nursing profession is starred in by an all-nurses cast and produced by a group of nurses. Part of the supporting cast is a real-life couple, Aldrin Samson and wife Bambi Rojas. Aldrin plays Nurse Yabut, while Bambi plays Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse Rita Gamez.

The couple met at the De La Salle Medical and Health Institute in Dasmariñas City. And after a long courtship, tied the knot a year after they graduated from Nursing school.

"Once you become a nurse, kahit saang sulok ka ng mundo magpunta, dumating ka man sa point na susuko ka na, hindi maitatago sa puso namin ang kalinga na binibigay samin ni Lord para maibahagi namin sa ibang tao," shared Rojas, who once played roles as a child meanie in such GMA series as "Bubble Gang Jr." (2005), "Princess Charming" (2007), "Impostora" (2007), and "Joaquin Bordado" (2008).

"I learned that despite the stress and problems in life, never forget na mag-enjoy din tayo to heal ourselves. Kasi, as a nurse, kailangan fully prepared ka when it comes to handling patients. Hindi mo maibibigay yung best mo kapag hindi ka emotionally and physically prepared," intimated Nurse Alvin.

About 25% of all the nurses working abroad are reportedly Filipinos. One of the noblest professions, nursing, as a calling, continues the legacy of the great Florence Nightingale.

"Pandemic man o hindi, hanggang sa aming huling hininga, kami ang kaagapay ng mga nangangailangan, sa larangan ng pang-gagamot at pag-kalinga," Rojas added.

Directed by Lemuel C. Lorca, from a screenplay written by Archie del Mundo, the 120-minute film is inspired by the life of PNA founder Anastacia Giron Tupas. "Siglo ng Kalinga" will be screened in theaters nationwide, starting April 19, and is topbilled by Trechelle Joy Ras and Tads Obach.