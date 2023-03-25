^

Movies

Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 2:39pm
Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review
Empoy Marquez and Alessandra De Rossi in "Walang KaParis"
Prime Video / released

MANILA, Philippines — The unlikely smash AlEmpoy tandem of Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez reunite under their "Kita Kita" director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo for a deeper turn at romance in "Walang KaParis."

The film sees Paris-based artist and mime Jojo (Marquez) crossing paths with a woman named Marie (De Rossi) who is a startling likeness of a mysterious person he had painted before.

What follows are the two navigating a relationship through uncertainty, hesitance, and underlying wariness to fully commit to a person until the feeling is right, but such moments often come too late.

Bernardo herself has admitted in the build-up to the movie's release it took her a while to finally decide on doing another AlEmpoy film, and acknowledged she may never beat the sleeper hit success of "Kita Kita."

Structural traces of the 2017 film can be seen throughout "Walang KaParis," but undoubtedly it leans more heavily into the relationship of two individuals whose coming together seems — whether through wishes, prayers, or curses — fated.

The film fully relies on the performances of De Rossi and Marquez, whose undeniable chemistry comes through in the subtle sweet moments they share together rather than the big gestures that the script asks of them; its in the teasing touches, the longing stares that make this duo work.

RELATED: Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'

Speaking of subtlety, De Rossi manages to do so much with just her eyes, the way they crinkle at Marquez's floating comfort and stare deeply looking for answers that audiences themselves are searching.

Marquez's enigmatic precariousness in the first half comes to light during the story shift, and how the comedian manages to differentiate these characterizations shows that he has dramatic talents to pull from his belt.

As romance dramas goes, the structural plot comes off as inevitable but Bernardo's script does its best to keep viewers wondering where this relationship leads; without giving anything away, holding back just a bit at the end might have that curiosity even stronger for the better.

The appearance of an award-winning actress deep into the film is a welcome surprise in a film that makes good use of Paris locations — a blend of the familiar tourist sites, common spots of the locals, and where Filipinos living in the city would oft appear.

The secondary location of the film has the major task of mirroring the City of Love, but director of photography Boy Yñiguez does well to balance warmth and coolness, managing colors to better focus on de Rossi and Marquez's performances

There is no question that the biggest challenge "Walang KaParis" faces is being compared to "Kita Kita," but let it be said that this AlEmpoy film can eventually carve its own path without having to bear the pressures of the past; for as the movie shows, love takes time, and patience can be more pivotal than chemistry.

"Walang KaParis" is now streaming on Prime Video.

RELATED: 'Wala nang papantay': Sigrid Andrea Bernardo on reuniting Alessandra de Rossi, Empoy Marquez

ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI

EMPOY MARQUEZ

KITA KITA

PARIS

PRIME VIDEO

SIGRID ANDREA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Filipino Paolo Montalban, Brandy reprise '90s 'Cinderella' roles for Disney
2 days ago

WATCH: Filipino Paolo Montalban, Brandy reprise '90s 'Cinderella' roles for Disney

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Paolo and Brandy join the cast of "Descendants: The Rise of Red," the fourth movie in the trilogy about the offsprings of...
Movies
fbtw
'Olaf' voice actor Josh Gad defends 'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey as new trailer flooded with dislikes
5 days ago

'Olaf' voice actor Josh Gad defends 'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey as new trailer flooded with dislikes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
After Darryl Hannah, Olaf voice actor Josh Gad defended the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming live action Disney...
Movies
fbtw
Adventure full of charm: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' review
7 days ago

Adventure full of charm: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Stripped down to the very core, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a basic heist film with simple story beats made...
Movies
fbtw
'Suzume' review: This Makoto Shinkai hit is life-changing
9 days ago

'Suzume' review: This Makoto Shinkai hit is life-changing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
After watching three of his movies, it seems like Makoto Shinkai has found his signature.
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: 'Chupa' trailer about fabled Mexican monster befriending a boy drops
9 days ago

WATCH: 'Chupa' trailer about fabled Mexican monster befriending a boy drops

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Netflix has released their trailer for their upcoming fantasy adventure film "Chupa," inspired by the myth of the bloodsucking...
Movies
fbtw
FIl-Am Vanessa Hudgens returning with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for 'Bad Boys 4'
10 days ago

FIl-Am Vanessa Hudgens returning with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for 'Bad Boys 4'

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens will reprising her role of weapons expert Kelly in a fourth "Bad Boys" movie...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with