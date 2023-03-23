WATCH: Filipino Paolo Montalban, Brandy reprise '90s 'Cinderella' roles for Disney

Paolo Montalban and Brandy reprise their roles as Prince Charming and Cinderella 27 years after in "Descendants: Rise of Red."

MANILA, Philippines — The iconic '90s live action Cinderella and Prince Charming are set to come back to the screen as Filipino actor Paolo Montalban and Brandy are seen wearing their royal garments for the upcoming fourth movie in Disney's "Descendants" franchise.

Paolo and Brandy looked happy as they caught up with each other on the 25-second video uploaded by Disney+ on Twitter.

Now called King Charming, the Filipino-American actor still looked as dashing as his Prince Charming self back in the 1997 "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Brandy, meanwhile, wears a ball gown befitting a queen and wears her blue, fishtail braid with a crown. The couple poses for a shot with a mansion on the background.

They starred alongside Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters and Whoopi Goldberg in the original movie.

Paolo and Brandy join the cast of "Descendants: The Rise of Red," the fourth movie in the trilogy about the offsprings of some of Disney's most popular villains.

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" follows Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the daughter of King Charming and Cinderella, as they travel back in time to stop Red's mother from becoming the villain in the present time. It is a spin-off to the earlier "Descendants" movies that featured Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Cameron Boyce.

The release date of "Descendants: The Rise of Red" is yet to be announced by Disney+.

