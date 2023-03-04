Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new rom-com 'Walang KaParis'

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez have reunited with their "Kita Kita" director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo for the upcoming movie "Walang KaParis."

The romantic-comedy flick is the second original Filipino movie on Prime Video after "Ten Little Mistresses."

The film follows a Paris-based Filipino artist Jojo (Empoy) whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day a woman named Marie (Alessandra) appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

A teaser poster for the movie shows the lead actors crossing each other's paths on a bridge, with the Eiffel Tower looming between them.

#AlEmpoy is back! From the makers of Kita Kita, ang pinakaaabangang reunion!



The new Amazon Original movie, Walang KaParis, starring @msderossi and #EmpoyMarquez, is coming to Prime Video on March 23. Subscribe for only PHP 149/month! pic.twitter.com/57enGDTa6D — Prime Video Philippines (@primevideoph) March 3, 2023

The film was shot in the French capital of Paris, and the title, beyond being a play on the City of Love, literally translates to "no match."

Piolo Pascual and Joyce Bernal are producers through Spring Films alongside Viva Films.

Singer KZ Tandingan, who also featured on the previous movie "Kita Kita" with a cover of Air Supply’s song "Two Less Lonely People in the World," will record the film's original soundtrack.

"Walang KaParis" will premiere globally on Prime Video this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on the platform the same day.

