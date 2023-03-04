^

Movies

Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new rom-com 'Walang KaParis'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 11:00am
Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new rom-com 'Walang KaParis'
Empoy Marquez and Alessandra De Rossi
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez have reunited with their "Kita Kita" director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo for the upcoming movie "Walang KaParis."

The romantic-comedy flick is the second original Filipino movie on Prime Video after "Ten Little Mistresses."

The film follows a Paris-based Filipino artist Jojo (Empoy) whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day a woman named Marie (Alessandra) appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

A teaser poster for the movie shows the lead actors crossing each other's paths on a bridge, with the Eiffel Tower looming between them.

The film was shot in the French capital of Paris, and the title, beyond being a play on the City of Love, literally translates to "no match."

Piolo Pascual and Joyce Bernal are producers through Spring Films alongside Viva Films.

Singer KZ Tandingan, who also featured on the previous movie "Kita Kita" with a cover of Air Supply’s song "Two Less Lonely People in the World," will record the film's original soundtrack.

"Walang KaParis" will premiere globally on Prime Video this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on the platform the same day.

RELATED: 'It’s my baby': Alessandra de Rossi on directorial debut, directing Piolo Pascual

ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI

EMPOY MARQUEZ

PRIME VIDEO

SIGRID ANDREA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Forgiveness of self and others': Michael B. Jordan says 'Creed III' personal to him
18 hours ago

'Forgiveness of self and others': Michael B. Jordan says 'Creed III' personal to him

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
“Creed III” star and director Michael B. Jordan revealed that the film is very personal to him. 
Movies
fbtw
Darryl Yap called out for allegedly using Hacienda Luisita videos for 'Martyr o Murderer' without permission
3 days ago

Darryl Yap called out for allegedly using Hacienda Luisita videos for 'Martyr o Murderer' without permission

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research (EILER) called out controversial director Darryl Yap for allegedly...
Movies
fbtw
'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast
6 days ago

'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Jeremiah Lisbo is seen in a snap with Gabbi Garcia in Switzerland. He joins the cast of "Unbreak My Heart," which is currently...
Movies
fbtw
MMFF reveals 8 entries for first-ever summer edition
7 days ago

MMFF reveals 8 entries for first-ever summer edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has announced the eight participating movies for its inaugural summer edition in...
Movies
fbtw
New 'Lord of the Rings' films announced by Warner Bros
7 days ago

New 'Lord of the Rings' films announced by Warner Bros

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
No details were provided on which storylines or timelines from Tolkien's sprawling books would provide the source material...
Movies
fbtw
MTRCB says 'Plane' distributors have already pulled movie out
8 days ago

MTRCB says 'Plane' distributors have already pulled movie out

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has said that distributors for the Gerard Butler movie "Plane"...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with