'Forgiveness of self and others': Michael B. Jordan says 'Creed III' personal to him

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 5:21pm
Michael B. Jordan in a scene from 'Creed III'
Screengrab from MGM YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — “Creed III” star and director Michael B. Jordan revealed that the film is very personal to him. 

In a statement sent to the media, Jordan said he wanted the film to reflect lessons he learned from his life. 

“I wanted the characters in my film to face their disagreements while making a statement about humanity and its nuances, with empathy. How we handle and communicate our emotions is a part of our exploration of our inner self. In “Creed III,” the film shows the different roads, relationships and interactions of two men that made different choices, lived different lives and found themselves in the same ring,” Jordan said. 

“I wanted my film to reflect lessons I have learned in life. Lessons about being kind to one another, but mostly kind to ourselves. Most of us have not been taught how to do that. I wanted my film to also tackle the issues of toxic masculinity and what happens when you don’t face your past, when you don’t talk about and work through your trauma and pain,” he added. 

He also said that forgiveness is the most integral part of any conflict because it is the only way to overcome what you’re up against and confronting yourself in a real way is how you move forward with healing. 

“At the heart of ‘Creed III’ is forgiveness. Forgiveness of self and others. No matter who you are, or what your circumstances are, you can overcome your past, you can overcome any obstacle,” he said. 

“This film is not about one man fighting another for a world title. It is about challenging yourself and proving to yourself that your existence is legitimate, that you deserve your blessings. Moving with grace for yourself and for others. Believing that you are who you say you are, and all that you’ve done actually matters,” he added. 

Starring Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad, “Creed III” is now showing in cinemas nationwide. — Video from MGM YouTube channel

MICHAEL B. JORDAN
