MMFF reveals 8 entries for first-ever summer edition

The entries for the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival include (from left) "Unravel," "Single Bells" and "Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko."

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has announced the eight participating movies for its inaugural summer edition in April.

After starring in the MMFF 2022 movie "Labyu with an Accent," Coco Martin returns to star in the drama "Apag" by renowned director Brillante Mendoza alongside the likes of Jaclyn Jose, Gladys Reyes and Sen. Lito Lapid.

MMFF 2021 Best Director for "Big Night!" Jun Robles Lana, fresh off the success of Prime Video's first original Filipino film "Ten Little Mistresses," also returns with "About Us But Not About Us," starring Elijah Canlas and Romnick Sarmienta.

Joven Tan's musical-drama "Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok," based on the songs by Rey Valera, made the cut. It stars an ensemble cast that includes RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial, Christopher de Leon, Ara Mina, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, Gian Magdangal, Epy Quizon and Aljur Abrenica.

Abrenica also stars in Fifth Solomon's comedy "Single Bells," alongside Alex Gonzaga and Angeline Quinto. The other comedic entry is Chris Martinez's "Here Comes the Groom," starring Eugene Domingo, Enchong Dee, Maris Racal, Awra Briguela, KaladKaren, Kempee de Leon and drag queen Xilhouette.

Romantic entries are RC Delos Reyes' "Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story," which was filmed in Switzerland and stars Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla, and Bela Padilla's second directorial feature "Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko," where she stars with Yoo Min-gon and Lorna Tolentino.

Completing the line-up is JP Habac's "Love You Long Time," starring Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano.

The members of the selection committee of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival (MMSFF) chose the final eight from a total 33 entries following the criteria similar to the regular edition: Artistic Excellence (40%), Commercial Appeal (40%), Filipino Cultural Values (10%) and Global Appeal (10%).

The MMSFF Parade of Stars will take place in Quezon City on April 2 before the festival proper runs from April 8 to 18, with the Awards Night set for April 11 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The 2022 MMFF saw "Deleter" take home seven awards, including First Best Picture, Best Director for Mikhail Red and Best Actress for Nadine Lustre. Other big winners were "Nanahimik ang Gabi" and "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told."

RELATED: 'Deleter,' 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi,' and 'Mamasapano' win big at MMFF 2022