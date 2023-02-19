^

Robin Padilla says MTRCB 'commits' to ban movie 'Plane'

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robin Padilla on Saturday said that he received a response from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the movie "Plane" from screening in local theaters.

"Opo. Ang sabi nila sa akin, kinausap po nila ang distributor. At ngayon ang gusto natin masulatan natin ang mismong producer," Padilla said in an interview with DWIZ. 

The former action star said he met with the agency headed by chairperson Diorella "Lala" Sotto-Antonio in his office last Friday. 

Padilla said during his manifestation at the Senate on Wednesday, February 15, that he hopes the review board will ban the Gerard Butler starrer after it supposedly put the Philippines, specifically Jolo, in bad light. In its official statement issued on February 16, MTRCB said it will reevaluate the said film. 

"Plane" tells the story of how the crew and passengers led by pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) of an international flight survive the jungles of Jolo, Sulu where their plane landed after it got hit by a storm. 

It was shot in Puerto Rico, and was released last January 13 in the United States. 

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' numbers reveal that "Plane" has 76% positive reviews, with an average rating of six out of 10 stars on its site. As of February 15, it has a worldwide gross of $47.4 million. 

