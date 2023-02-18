^

Cinematic escape from reality: 'Empire of Light' review

February 18, 2023
Olivia Colman in "Empire of Light"
MANILA, Philippines — Whether Hollywood wants to admit it or not, it has an affinity and adoration for films about the movie industry — be it the production side of things or the cinema-going experience; the latter plays a part in "Empire of Light."

The newest film by Sam Mendes follows depressed theater employee Hilary, whose life is solitary and dreary in the coastal town she lives in. It all changes for her with the arrival of a new hire, who allows her to open up a little bit and see the world more clearly.

Mendes' last film "1917" was inspired by the stories of his grandfather, and this time, he patterns it roughly around his own childhood love of his film and his own mother.

But while personal emotion does play a part in the story's creation, it is a slow burn that takes a while to find a sturdy footing.

It would be cruel to instantly label "Empire of Light" as Oscar-bait material, given how much effort Mendes seemed to put into the film, not to mention how very capable a leading actress Olivia Colman continues to be.

Additionally, relative newcomer Micheal Ward is up to par with the award-winning Colman, so much so that he eclipses other big-name supporting actors like Colin Firth and Toby Jones.

At this point, director of photography Roger Deakins is such a legend at his work that the simple acts he puts in his cinematography push the story to a higher height than it could possibly reach, particularly when surrounding Colman's Hilary and the theater where the majority of the film takes place.

Unfortunately, select acting prowess and masterful cinematography can only take a movie so far, as personal as stories may be to a particular person.

In a year where the industry made movies about going to the movies — "Babylon," "The Fabelmans" and even "Blonde" — "Empire of Light" seems content in letting its central character finally realize that the cinema is a place to change perspectives, and maybe that's enough.

"Empire of Light" opens exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas beginning February 22, 2023.

