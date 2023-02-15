WATCH: Jason Momoa faces off with Vin Diesel in 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel (left) faces yet another great nemesis in Jason Momoa's Dante in "Fast X," the 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" saga, showing in the Philippines on May 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Are you ready to see Jason Momoa play a sexy villain out for revenge?

The "Aquaman" star rocks as Dante, hunky dude with the wavy tresses who is out to exact blood for his lost childhood.

Dante is the son of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, played by Joaquim de Alameida, in 2011's "Fast Five."

What Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) did not know is his son, Dante, had grown up and had planned his revenge for 12 years.

"Dominic Toretto. You're about to learn all about fear. You built such a beautiful life, filled with love and family. I never got that chance.

"You stole that from me. My future. My family. And now, I'm gonna break yours. Piece by piece," Momoa's Dante is heard in the voiceover.

Flashbacks of the events in Rio de Janeiro with Hernan and his mob are seen.

Brie Larson, who plays rogue representative Tess, says, "He's coming for you for everything."

Then, images of Dom's sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and his son (Leo Abelo Perry) are seen in danger.

Dom's love, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), echoes Tess' statement, "One of us might not come back for this, but we have to fight."

His brother, Jakob (John Cena) joins his family's crusade after his similar tift with his older brother in "F9."

"Never accept death when suffering is owed," says Dante to Toretto in their face-off.

As Dom and his friends appear to be in defense mode over a vengeful villain, the clips show once again a drag race between Torretto and Dante.

"That's the problem with having such a big family. How do you choose the ones you save?" taunts Dante while preparing for his and Dom's drag race.

WATCH: 'Fast X' trailer

Apart from the death-defying action scenes that include Vin Diesel's car jumping over a flyover that results to two choppers crashing on each other, the scenes also saw Helen Mirren's Queenie Shaw share a tender moment with Dom and Charlize Theron's Cipher tormenting Letty anew.

The film also has a new cast including Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior ("The Suicide Squad") as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

"Fast X" is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback.

The 10th installment to the popular "Fast & Furious" saga begins screening on Philippines cinemas on May 17. — Video from The Fast Saga YouTube channel

