2 Ezra Millers, Batman, Supergirl: 'The Flash' drops bomb official trailer

Composite image of (from left) Ezra Miller as The Flash and Michael Keaton as Batman

MANILA, Philippines — It seems the long wait is worth it for fans of "The Flash" with its first official trailer featuring all the fan favorites in the DC Universe.

For all the troubles that he recently got into, Ezra Miller delivers twice the action and drama in his first-ever solo movie as the lightning fast superhero.

And he gets all the help that he can with all the caped superheros in the popular DC franchise.

Ezra reprises his role as Barry Allen a.k.a The Flash in the movie set for release in the Philippines on June 14.

As the hero who can influence time, Barry Allen chooses to stay in a timeline where his mother survives.

"Because this is the one where my mom lives. I'm not gonna lose her again," Barry says.

But like many movies that messes with time — past, present, or future — Barry encounters another version of himself and things get complicated.

"That's my face. You stole my face," says Barry with the slightly longer and uncombed hair to a Barry with a clean cut hair.

WATCH: 2 Barrys? 'The Flash' official trailer

The next few sequences elicited quite the reaction from fans in the comments section of Warner Bros Philippines YouTube channel.

"Batfleck" or Ben Affleck returns and reminds Barry that he can't mess with time, but the titular hero still went ahead with his plan.

"I created a world without no metahumans, and now there's no one to defend us," Barry says.

With the two Barrys trying to fix the mess one of them created, they've resurrected a caped hero, but not one they expected. In enters Michael Keaton's Batman, who played the billionnaire superhero Bruce Wayne in "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992).

It's not just a different Batman that they summoned. Instead of Clark Kent a.k.a Superman, they woke another Kryptonian, Kara a.k.a. Supergirl.

Its official movie synopsis reads: "Worlds collide in 'The Flash' when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

“The Flash” ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue.

“The Flash” is produced by Barbara Muschietti (the “IT” films, “Mama”) and Michael Disco (“Rampage,” “San Andreas”). The screenplay is by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey,” “Bumblebee”), with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) and Joby Harold (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Army of the Dead”), based on characters from DC. The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.

Joining director Muschietti behind the camera are director of photography Henry Braham (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Suicide Squad”), production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (“IT Chapter Two,” “The Shape of Water”), editors Jason Ballantine (the “IT” films, “The Great Gatsby”) and Paul Machliss (“The Gentlemen,” “Baby Driver”), and costume designer Alexandra Byrne (“Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”); the score is by Benjamin Wallfisch (“The Invisible Man,” the “IT” films). — Video from Warner Bros Philippines YouTube channel

RELATED: 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to trespassing charge