Rom-coms keep trucking along: 'Your Place or Mine' review

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 1:47pm
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in "Your Place or Mine"
Netflix / released

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix attempts to rejuvenate the romantic-comedy genre by bringing together Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for "Your Place or Mine," the directorial debut of screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Witherspoon and Kutcher play Debbie and Peter, two individuals who hooked up one night and twenty years later are best friends that keep in touch even if there are on different ends of the country.

The movie finds them switching homes as Debbie finishes her studies while Peter looks after her multi-allergic son Peter, and in the process begin to learn even more about each other including secrets that have been kept for years.

McKenna is best known for penning "The Devil Wears Prada," with other notable work being "27 Dresses," "We Bought A Zoo," and most recently "Cruella," so it's not particularly unlikely that her first attempt in the director's chair would be a rom-com.

The genre itself has seen its stale, repetitive stories over the years, but there was genuine hope in pairing Witherspoon and Kutcher who both offer individual charms of their own.

RELATED: Reese, Ashton’s rom-com comeback tackles love in middle age

Unfortunately, both actors are boxed into rom-com tropes and never get to show such chops; it is very believable that their two characters could be good friends given their rapport, but that is a very different thing from romantic chemistry which the film is trying to ignite.

The story keeps them far apart, literally, so its on them to discover each other's feelings and secrets that have been tucked away, and it never feels motivated or interesting to say the least.

That is not at all a hindrance on Witherspoon and Kutcher's parts, again adorable in their own ways but let down by an opportunity to give a return to rom-coms more justice.

Aiding in that mission are the deemed sidekicks of their characters, namely the slick, dry, coffee-wielding Alicia played by Tig Notaro and the ever-supportive and bubbly Minka portrayed by Zoë Chao, though more could have fleshed out from eye candy Jesse Williams and ever-reliable funnyman Steve Zahn.

Perhaps there is also a reason why such a film is on a streaming platform, because its the type of movie you let run without ever paying full attention because you know how it all ends — thankfully the cheesiness is controlled, and emphasizes the importance of friendship even if commitment gets in the way.

"Your Place or Mine" is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: LIST: What to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video this Valentine's Day

