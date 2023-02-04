^

Movies

Jennifer Lopez's shotgun wedding movie set but not shot in the Philippines

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 4:54pm
Jennifer Lopez's shotgun wedding movie set but not shot in the Philippines
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star as the couple whose wedding ends in a disaster in the romantic-comedy movie "Shotgun Wedding," set in the Philippines. It also stars singer Lenny Kravtiz (right).
Lionsgate, Amazon Prime Video via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — If there's one thing that would make any Filipino curious about Jennifer Lopez's return to the romantic-comedy genre with the movie "Shotgun Wedding," it's the fact that the movie is set in the Philippines. 

But before most curious Filipinos can shout "Pinoy Pride" and check out the location of the so-called Philippine resort, one has to shell out money to fly to the Dominican Republic. 

Yes, the J.Lo and Josh Duhamel starrer might feature the beauty and amenities of the fictional Mahal Island Resort as their characters' destination wedding but the movie was shot in large part in the Dominican Republic due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place during its filming. 

"Shotgun Wedding" tells the story of Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Josh Duhamel (Tom Fowler) who decided to get married in a private island in the Philippines. What should have been a happy occasion turned tension-filled as the couple along with their guests found themselves hostaged by local pirates. 

Recently released on Prime Video, the movie also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Callie Hernandez and Lenny Kravitz. 

As it is set in the Philippines, it also features Filipino actors based outside of the Philippines in its cast. Among them are "Ginny and Georgia" actor Alex Mallari Jr. and Ray Raymundo. 

"I am beyond grateful and proud to be apart of this feature film as a Filipino-American actor," wrote Raymundo on his Instagram.

He added a fun fact that said the movie is based in the Philippines. The Filipino-American actor also recalled his experience while working on the set of the movie. 

"I flew out first class to the Dominican Republic and was on set for a week. I had an unforgettable/amazing experience working with Josh Duhamel & Jason Moore. (Yes, I saw JLO in person but wasn’t able to talk to her obviously," he added. 

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

JENNIFER LOPEZ

JOSH DUHAMEL

LENNY KRAVITZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Stale thrills at the door: 'Knock at the Cabin' review
2 days ago

Stale thrills at the door: 'Knock at the Cabin' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
On paper "Knock at the Cabin" looks good but substantially it leaves much wanting, though Dave Bautista is definitely...
Movies
fbtw
A lack of gas in the tank: 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend' review
6 days ago

A lack of gas in the tank: 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The name Lamborghini is well-known to car enthusiasts as a synonym for style and sophistication; if only the biopic "Lamborghini:...
Movies
fbtw
'La La Land' on splashy adrenaline: 'Babylon' review
7 days ago

'La La Land' on splashy adrenaline: 'Babylon' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Needless to say "Babylon" is an eye-catching piece of work because of its cast, colors and sceneries plucked right out...
Movies
fbtw
After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas
14 days ago

After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
The two critically acclaimed films are set to make a comeback on Philippine cinemas on January 25. 
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops
January 13, 2023 - 1:50pm

WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops

By Kristofer Purnell | January 13, 2023 - 1:50pm
Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer of its first-ever Filipino original movie "Ten Little Mistresses,"...
Movies
fbtw
Remastered 'Titanic' to premiere in Philippine theaters this February
January 12, 2023 - 4:23pm

Remastered 'Titanic' to premiere in Philippine theaters this February

By Kristofer Purnell | January 12, 2023 - 4:23pm
A remastered version of James Cameron's "Titanic" will be hitting Philippine theaters this February 2023 in commemoration...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with