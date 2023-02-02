^

Stale thrills at the door: 'Knock at the Cabin' review

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 4:08pm
Fil-American former wrestler Dave Bautista stars in the apocalyptic thriller Knock at the Cabin.

MANILA, Philippines — Director M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest thriller "Knock at the Cabin," based on the best-selling horror novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay.

The film circles around a gay couple, played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, and their adopted daughter Kristen Cui's Wen who are visited while on a forest vacation by four strangers.

These four individuals, led by a hulking Leonard portrayed by Filipino-American Dave Bautista, deals the loving family a crucial situation — one of them must be killed at the hands of the other to prevent the end of the world.

Such a premise is the perfect story to tackle for Shyamalan, especially with how Tremblay details and concludes his own book.

Naturally Shyamalan attempts to sprinkle his own trademark twist into the story, as often seen in his films like "The Sixth Sense" and "The Village," however it may come as a surprise how insufficient it turns out to be.

Granted Shyamalan has a slew of disappointing films like "After Earth," the never-to-be-discussed "The Last Airbender," and another apocalyptic film "The Happening," but there was really much hope given the possibilities Tremblay's story could be tackled.

The avenue it could leaned heavily on was the relationship between Groff's Eric and Aldridge's Andrew and how the world itself seems to be against them being together, as seen through several flashbacks paced throughout the movie.

On paper the film looks good but substantially it leaves much wanting, though Bautista is definitely making an argument he can take on more serious roles.

Bautista really set the standard in the opening scene opposite Cui's Wen, a child star in the making, as did Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina; audiences may need getting used to Rupert Grint outside of "Harry Potter."

Shyamalan is a relative veteran at 52 years old having released movies the past 30 years, and with a filmography like his — "Old" really polarized all who saw it — there can be questions if he still has the spark to thrill audiences.

"Knock at the Cabin" is being pegged as the film that will end the weeks-long streak of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the box office, which may be the only achievement it could boast of going forward; hopefully Bautista's post-Drax career takes off.

