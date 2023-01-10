Japan Film Festival goes nationwide for 2023 return

MANILA, Philippines — The Japan Film Festival (JFF) is the latest international film festival to make an onsite return after being virtual the past two years.

Japanese movies have been a staple in the cinematic world with works by Akira Kurosawa paving the way for the likes of Hayao Miyazaki, Hirozaku Koreeda and Makoto Shinkai.

Anime, in particular, has made a great impact in the Philippines, as evident from the anticipation for the live-action series treatment of "Voltes V: Legacy."

The Japan Foundation, Manila, which runs the JFF, has selected 10 award-winning films that will be screened for the 20 days of the festival, from January 20 to February 22, 2023.

Majority of these screenings will be at Mandaluyong City's Shangri-La Plaza, from January 22 to February 3, while simultaneous screenings will be held at SM City Baguio, SM Seaside Cebu and SM City Davao from January 27 to 31.

Related: 'Promising': 'Voltes V: Legacy' new 'mega' trailer earns praises

In between those days — January 28 and 29 — will be screenings at Cinematheque Centers in Manila, Negros Iloilo, Davao and Nabunturan, and the JFF will come to a close with a screening at Quezon City's UP Cine Adarna from February 17 to 22 (except the 19th).

Opening the JFF is the animated science fantasy film "Belle," loosely inspired by the fairytale "Beauty and the Beast" and the 1991 Disney film of the same name. "Belle" premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it was well-received with a standing ovation.

Rounding up the movie list are fellow animated films, "Blue Thermal" and "Inu-Oh," the anime-adjacent "Anime Supremacy," drama films "And So The Baton Is Passed," "In The Wake" and "Every Day A Good Day," and Keisuke Yoshida films, "Intolerance" and "Blue."

All tickets for the screenings of JFF films nationwide cost P100, with information on online screenings to be announced at a later date.

RELATED: 'Slam Dunk' movie to screen in the Philippines starting February 1