WATCH: Kang the Conqueror shows off his power in new 'Ant-Man 3' trailer

Composite image of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has released a new trailer of its upcoming feature film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," where Paul Rudd's Scott Lang becomes the first Avenger to come face-to-face with the new big baddie Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The new trailer begins with mostly similar clips used in the previous one, only this time the voice of Majors' Kang hovers as he speaks to Lang's Ant-Man.

"You're an interesting man, Scott Lang. You are an Avenger, you have a daughter, but you've lost a lot of time... like me," says Kang. "We could help each other with that."

Lang asks who Kang is, presumably a take from their first meeting to be seen in the film, to which Kang replies, "I'm the man who can give you the one thing you want — time."

New clips of Kang's kingdom in the quantum realm are then seen as Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne explains the kind of power the new villain wields, a warning to Lang who is contemplating working with Kang to take back the time he lost during the Blip.

"Let me make this easier for you," Kang threatens as more new jaw-dropping and visually stunning clips emerge in the trailer. "You will bring me what I need or everything you call life will end."

WATCH: Kang The Conqueror gives a tempting proposition to Scott Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

The trailer's ending starts with bits of the climactic fight between Kang and Ant-Man where the former taunts the Avenger about assuming victory, but Lang tells him, "I don't have to win...we both just have to lose," and it comes to end as Kang blasts from his hands.

New posters and images also accompanied the release of the trailer, confirming that David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Bria and William Jackson Harper are in the cast. It also confirmed Bill Murray's character is Lord Krylar.

The freshly dropped trailer also affirmed the film's inclusion of fan favorite comic book character MODOK in his live-action debut. Marvel has yet to confirm who is portraying him.

Majors had previously played an alternate version of Kang named He Who Remains in the "Loki" series, whose death and other multiversal events trigger what the Marvel Cinematic Universe now explores in Phases 4 to 6 of its Multiverse Saga.

The new "Ant-Man" sequel serves as the beginning of Marvel's Phase 5, after "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" concluded Phase 4.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. — Video by Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Ant-Man 3' trailer, poster teases Marvel's next big baddie Kang the Conqueror