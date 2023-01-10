MMFF hits P500 million target quota

Ivana Alawi, Vice Ganda and Ian Veneracion at the MMFF 2022 Parade of Stars.

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Romando Artes announced that the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 reached a total of P500 million in gross ticket sales.

In a statement released yesterday, Artes said recent festival is a "certified box-office hit."

"We are delighted to announce that we were able to reach our target gross sales amounting to P500 million considering that we are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He said that the Top 4 films, in no particular order, are: "Deleter," "Family Matters," "Labyu with an Accent" and "Partners in Crime."

"Rest assured that the MMFF will exert all efforts by encouraging our stakeholders, especially the local entertainment industry, to create quality films. I urge each and every one of you to patronize Filipino films," he said.

The MMDA also announced that all eight film entries are extended in cinemas nationwide until January 13.

