Meet the Filipino-American cinematographer of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was uplifted by its female actors; women were also pivotal for the film behind the camera, including Filipino-American director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Arkapaw grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and graduated from the American Film Institute's (AFI) Conservatory program in 2009.

Her early film credits include shooting the films "Palo Alto," "Teen Spirit" and "The Sun Is Also A Star," as well as music videos for Janelle Monáe, HAIM, Arcade Fire and the Jonas Brothers.

Prior to the "Black Panther" sequel, Arkapaw's biggest project was being behind the cinematography of the 2021 Marvel show "Loki," where Tom Hiddleston reprised his popular character. Autumn was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show.

She actually replaced her friend and fellow AFI alumna, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, on the project as Morrison had a scheduling conflict.

"When Rachel found out that she was unable to shoot, she brought my name up,” Autumn told The Hollywood Reporter. “Obviously, I was already interested. But after speaking to Ryan [Coogler] and meeting him, it just solidified that for me, because he’s a very special individual.”

In the same interview, Arkapaw discussed the film's visual style, which explores the groundbreaking feats of the first movie and illustrates aspects of grief.

"The intention this time was to... give more scope to that world. We’re shining light more on our female protagonists … dealing with grief, rebirth,” she said.

She cited as an example the film's finale, when Letitia Wright's Shuri burns funeral clothes on the beach and mourns her brother T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, whose soul fills both movies.

"Ryan and I wanted to [shoot] at the end of the day. That was the best light for the angle we wanted," the filmmaker recalled. "And we got a little bit lucky; there was a lot of wind that day, and the trees were blowing. There wasn’t a ton of cloud cover. You got that nice, beautiful flare coming in the lens.”

Arkapaw said the scene encapsulated the entire film. "It’s about family, and it’s about rebirth. It’s about trying to let go of grief, but it does stay with you, and sometimes you have to carry it with you, and you’re reminded of it. It’s one of the most beautiful endings I think I’ve seen.”

